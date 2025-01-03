WAKEFIELD — A Humphrey Street resident intends to run for one of the three Town Council seats up for election in April.
John Crisley obtained nomination papers for Town Council yesterday, the first day they were available to anyone who wants to seek elected office in the April 22 municipal election.
Also taking out nomination papers yesterday were incumbent Town Councilor Jonathan Chines of Hopkins Street and incumbent Gas and Light Commissioners Thomas Boettcher of Wakefield Avenue and Sharon Daly of Aborn Avenue.
The 2025 town election cycle is here, as you can see. Nomination papers are available at the Town Clerk’s Office in Town Hall, 1 Lafayette St.
One note from Town Clerk Betsy Sheeran: Those working with candidates should also know that the first filing date for Campaign Finance Reports is April 14, and the second is May 2.
Following are the positions available, and the people who currently hold them:
TOWN COUNCIL
Three three-year terms
Jonathan Chines, Michael J. McLane and Robert E. Vincent. Chines took out nomination papers for reelection on January 2. John Crisley took out nomination papers for election January 2.
TOWN TREASURER
One three-year term
John J. McCarthy Jr.
SCHOOL COMMITTEE
Three three-year terms
Eileen P. Colleran, Kevin Fontanella and Thomas F. Markham III
LIBRARY TRUSTEE
Three three-year terms
Christopher M. Barrett, Jacqueline A. Natale and Jeffrey Michael Quinn
PLANNING BOARD
One five-year term
Matthew Lowry
BOARD OF HEALTH
One three-year term
Elaine Silva
BOARD OF ASSESSORS
One three-year term
Brian Donegan
WMGLD COMMISSIONER
Two three-year terms
Thomas Boettcher and Sharon Daly. Thomas Boettcher took out nomination papers January 2. Sharon Daly took out nomination papers January 2.
CONSTABLE
One three-year term
Christian K. Lopes
HOUSING AUTHORITY
One five-year term-Tenant Representative
Catherine A. Fleurant