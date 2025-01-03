WAKEFIELD — A Humphrey Street resident intends to run for one of the three Town Council seats up for election in April.

John Crisley obtained nomination papers for Town Council yesterday, the first day they were available to anyone who wants to seek elected office in the April 22 municipal election.

Also taking out nomination papers yesterday were incumbent Town Councilor Jonathan Chines of Hopkins Street and incumbent Gas and Light Commissioners Thomas Boettcher of Wakefield Avenue and Sharon Daly of Aborn Avenue.

The 2025 town election cycle is here, as you can see. Nomination papers are available at the Town Clerk’s Office in Town Hall, 1 Lafayette St.

One note from Town Clerk Betsy Sheeran: Those working with candidates should also know that the first filing date for Campaign Finance Reports is April 14, and the second is May 2.

Following are the positions available, and the people who currently hold them:

TOWN COUNCIL

Three three-year terms

Jonathan Chines, Michael J. McLane and Robert E. Vincent. Chines took out nomination papers for reelection on January 2. John Crisley took out nomination papers for election January 2.

TOWN TREASURER

One three-year term

John J. McCarthy Jr.

SCHOOL COMMITTEE

Three three-year terms

Eileen P. Colleran, Kevin Fontanella and Thomas F. Markham III

LIBRARY TRUSTEE

Three three-year terms

Christopher M. Barrett, Jacqueline A. Natale and Jeffrey Michael Quinn

PLANNING BOARD

One five-year term

Matthew Lowry

BOARD OF HEALTH

One three-year term

Elaine Silva

BOARD OF ASSESSORS

One three-year term

Brian Donegan

WMGLD COMMISSIONER

Two three-year terms

Thomas Boettcher and Sharon Daly. Thomas Boettcher took out nomination papers January 2. Sharon Daly took out nomination papers January 2.

CONSTABLE

One three-year term

Christian K. Lopes

HOUSING AUTHORITY

One five-year term-Tenant Representative

Catherine A. Fleurant