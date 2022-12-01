By MAUREEN DOHERTY

NORTH READING — The first donations have begun to arrive to fund the 33rd annual Christmas appeal of the North Reading Transcript known as the Neighbor Helping Neighbor Fund (NHNF).

Kris Kringle generously donated $500 and a $100 donation was made in loving memory of Paul Horan since the opening of the fund was announced in our Thanksgiving edition.

As always 100 percent of all donations collected by the NHNF are provided to the town’s all-volunteer nonprofit organization, Christian Community Service (CCS), which operates the North Reading Food Pantry and also provides emergency financial support to individuals and families in town.

CCS also provides Christmas gifts and warm winter clothing to local children, ensures that hot meals are delivered to shut-ins on Thanksgiving, offers gently used clothing to clients of all ages year-round, and provides back-to-school supplies in backpacks to local school-age children. CCS is an all-around one-stop resource that helps individuals and families get back on their feet or stay afloat during financial hardships.

CCS is able to provide these services due to the continuous generosity of the residents and business community in this town.

CCS Co-chair Teresa Sanphy was thrilled to announce that on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving their volunteers distributed “60 beautiful Thanksgiving baskets to the community’s Food Pantry clients. The Batchelder community rallied together and assembled 50 fully loaded baskets, including turkeys donated by the North Reading Youth Football League and community at large, fresh produce, rolls and all the sides that make a bountiful Thanksgiving feast. The Little School continued with their pie fundraiser again this year with scrumptious flavors such as apple, blueberry, pumpkin and bumble berry. They looked delicious!”

Sanphy also thanked the Horseshoe Grille for continuing the tradition begun by former owners Pat and Kathi Lee of providing a hot meal on Thanksgiving for those clients who needed one, with pies donated by Laurie O’Brien and delivery provided by the Esposito and Schulz families,

All services provided by CCS are offered on the basis of financial need, not religious affiliation, in any.

Do Something Nice Twice continues

As in past years, the Horseshoe Grille will continue its affiliation with the Neighbor Helping Neighbor Fund through its “do something nice twice” campaign. Those patrons who purchase $50 in gift cards will receive a $10 coupon for their use at the restaurant; however, if they choose to donate their $10 coupon back to the NHNF, the Horseshoe will match the donation to the NHNF too.

How to donate

The Transcript will acknowledge each donation received in print and pass all donations to CCS. Donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law, as CCS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Donations of $250 or more automatically receive a receipt in the mail. Upon request, a receipt will be sent to those giving less than $250. The donor must provide a valid name and address for the receipt to be mailed.

If you wish to remain anonymous please indicate that fact in the memo area of your check.

You may also make donations in honor of or in memory of friends or loved ones.

Please make all checks payable to “CCS,” not the newspaper newspaper!

Checks may be mailed to: North Reading Transcript “NHNF,” 26 Albion St., Wakefield MA 01880. You may also drop them off in person to our office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon-Thu or 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Fridays, or use the night drop box slot opposite the door facing Albion Street after hours.

Checks may also be dropped off in person to the Reading Coop Bank, 170 Park St. (next to Ryer’s). You must specify to the bank teller your intention to make a donation to the Transcript’s NHNF to ensure it is recorded on the daily tally sheet that is sent to us to acknowledge in the newspaper.