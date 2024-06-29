2nd oldest golf tournament for the cancer charity

NORTH READING — The 39th annual Horseshoe Jimmy Fund Golf Tournament was a huge success, raising $40,000 for the cause. There was a full capacity field of golfers enjoying the good weather and superb conditions at the Hillview.

They say it takes a village to raise a child; well it takes a village to run a golf tournament. We would like to thank the owners of the Horseshoe Grille, Brad Atkinson, Ryan Cox and Noah Goldstein, for their support in keeping the wonderful event thriving. We would like to thank Kim Brown, Mat Miller and Cida DeOliviera and the Horseshoe staff for running a great event. Volunteers helping out throughout the day: Nikki Coviello, Carol Marenholz, Erin Anderson, Dirk Anderson, Jack Anderson, Caitlin Reilly, Neve Schirmer, Sarah Murray, Ellie Heintz, Emma Chase, Bridget Machold, Al Gansenberg, Jackie Arsenault, Jussy Reppucci, Lisa Bekkenhuis, Brian Lee, Kevin Lee, Brian Lee, Jackie Botzko, Ryan Cox, Kerry Grogan and Kathi Lee. Gary and the Hillview staff did a wonderful job setting up and assisting the group.



WINNERS CIRCLE

Individual winners of the 39th event were: Straightest Drive: John Braga; Longest Drive: Dane Warden and Meghan Caron; Closest to the Pin: Kevin Gamst.

The winning team members, at an impressive 12 under and repeat champs from 2023, were Dane Warden, Kevin Gamst, Jack Storti and Michael Duff. In second place was the threesome of Pat Lee, Brian Lee and Brian Lee. Third place finishers, from the Cota Funeral Home, were Phil Cota, John Filosi, Brian Paglia and Lance Hayden.

The Lee group was happy to finish second, but they were overheard saying: “We were even more excited finishing ahead of the Meaney group and Brennan group just so we didn’t have to listen to them for a year!”

HOLE-IN-ONE!

For the sixth time in the tournament’s history we had a hole-in-one! John Braga got his hole-in-one on the 18th hole. He won 150,000 American Airline Miles and a Scotty Cameron putter.

The Horseshoe Grille and the Lee Family have been associated with the Jimmy Fund for 69 years. Pat and Veronica Lee started with softball tournaments and road races, and 39 years ago Pat and Kathi Lee switched to golf tournaments. After selling the Horseshoe, Pat and Kathi continue to run the tournament with the unwavering support of the Horseshoe Grille ownership. Thirty-nine years makes the Horseshoe tournament the second oldest in the Jimmy Fund system. The Lees would like to thank the North Reading community and the Horseshoe business partners for their continued support.

Please review the attached sponsor list and support those who support our community and such a worthy cause as the Jimmy Fund.