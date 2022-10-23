THE LHS field hockey team hosted their annual Play 4 The Cure game on Oct. 11 when members of the Lynnfield Youth Field Hockey program played at halftime. The team raised awareness, contributed baked goods and set up Pioneer Stadium for the event. The program raised over $1,600 for the NFCR-Play 4 The Cure. (LHS Field Hockey Photo)
