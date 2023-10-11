A HEALTHY LYNNFIELD presented five awards to four students and an educator during the Annual Meeting on Oct. 4. From left, AHL Chairman Phil Crawford, AHL Program Coordinator Lydia Sweetser, LHS senior Addie Connelly (Youth Advocate High School Award), LHS sophomore Shealyn Moore (Unsung Hero High School Award), LMS eighth-grader Jack Cullinane (Unsung Hero Middle School Award), LMS eighth-grader Anna Diranian (Youth Advocate Middle School Award), LMS physical education/Healthy Lynnfield Club advisor Sheri Weeks and LHS History/Social Science Department Head Susan Breen (Champion for Youth Award). (Dan Tomasello Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — A number of youth and community leaders were recognized for making a positive impact in town and beyond during A Healthy Lynnfield’s Annual Meeting at Spinelli’s Function Facility on Oct. 4.

A Healthy Lynnfield Program Coordinator Lydia Sweetser and Lynnfield Middle School Healthy Lynnfield Club advisor/LMS physical education teacher Sheri Weeks presented four youth awards during the Annual Meeting.

“These individuals go above and beyond in the middle and high school youth groups,” said Sweetser.

Sweetser said there were two recipients of the Youth Advocate Award.

“This award is given for excellence in advocacy and using student voice, positively impacting A Healthy Lynnfield’s cause and influencing change in our community,” said Sweetser. “The recipients use their voice as an agent of change, play a significant leadership role in the success of the Youth Council and has a significant impact on the goals of A Healthy Lynnfield.”

Sweetser presented the Youth Advocate High School Award to Lynnfield High senior Addie Connelly.

“Addie is a three-year Youth Council leader,” said Sweetser. “Throughout her time as a Youth Council member, we have seen Addie grow as a leader while she advocates for prevention at the high school. She has been a leader when it comes to all of A Healthy Lynnfield’s projects, and has a special interest in our ‘Healthy Relationships’ and ‘Champion for Youth’ campaigns. As a senior member, we look forward to having Addie’s creativity and positive attitude during her final year on the Youth Council. We look forward to seeing her flourish in her future endeavors outside of Lynnfield High School.”

Weeks gave the Youth Advocate Middle School Award to LMS eighth-grader Anna Diranian.

“Anna is a kindhearted and determined student who is committed to spreading the message of positive choices and positive change,” said Weeks. “Anna has humor and wit, and is fun to be around. She has played a significant role on our Youth Council during ‘Red Ribbon Week’ and ‘Wellness Week.’ Anna is dependable and eager to assist in any way possible. We look forward to seeing Anna continue to lead our group this year. Congratulations.”

Sweetser said there were two winners of the Unsung Hero Award.

“This award is given to leaders for positively influencing A Healthy Lynnfield’s Youth Council from behind the scenes with a positive attitude, a willingness to help in whatever capacity necessary and a commitment to excellence,” said Sweetser.

Sweetser presented the Unsung Hero High School Award to LHS sophomore Shealyn Moore.

“Shealyn joined the High School Youth Council as a freshman last year after previously being a prominent voice for A Healthy Lynnfield at the middle school,” said Sweetser. “This past year, we were able to see Shealyn continue to grow into her voice. She always comes to the Youth Council with a smile on her face and a can-do attitude. No matter the project or task, whether it was to hang flyers in the school or help stuff holiday bags, Shealyn is always eager to help whenever she can. We are happy to have Shealyn as a youth leader, and we are excited to see her continue to grow as a leader.”

Weeks gave the Unsung Hero Middle School Award to eighth-grader Jack Cullinane.

“We cannot say enough about the role Jack has played in our AHL Youth Council this past year,” said Weeks. “His positive attitude and his spark for impacting all within our LMS community are evident any time Jack is present. Jack is always willing to help, and is always willing to give up his time whether it be before, during or after school. Jack is creative, honest, talented and open-minded. It’s a pleasure to see such an amazing young man be determined to make a difference in the lives of others. We look forward to continuing to work with you this year Jack. We are proud of you.”

Sweetser also asked the youth award recipients to explain how A Healthy Lynnfield has helped them develop their leadership skills.

Addie recalled that she has volunteered with A Healthy Lynnfield since she was in eighth grade.

“It has impacted me a lot,” said Addie. “A Healthy Lynnfield has provided me with a lot of opportunities. I have been able to speak in front of the School Committee a couple of times, and I have spoken at ‘A Night of Hope.’ It has helped me grow into my own. Working with public health officials made realize that I want to work in public health.”

Anna said A Healthy Lynnfield has given her “the chance to help the community.”

“A Healthy Lynnfield has helped me promote awareness around substance use,” said Anna.

Shaelyn said serving on A Healthy Lynnfield’s Youth Council has helped her develop “more confidence.”

“I have learned to use my voice to help people around me,” said Shaelyn.

Jack agreed.

“Over the last school year, A Healthy Lynnfield has transformed me into the youth leader I am today,” said Jack. “This organization has given me many experiences of learning how to lead and being a role model while helping accomplish our yearly projects such as ‘Red Ribbon Week,’ ‘Wellness Week’ or the ‘Healthy Living Expo.’ Through these experiences, I have learned how to serve as a strong leader by having countless opportunities to spread awareness about positive mental health and drug abuse. I am thankful for this opportunity to serve as a leader through A Healthy Lynnfield.”

Addie also presented the “Champion for Youth Award” to LHS History/Social Science Department Head Susan Breen.

“A ‘Champion for Youth’ is a Lynnfield adult who goes above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of Lynnfield youth,” said Addie. The ‘Champion for Youth’ is a student-driven award. Each year, LHS students vote on an adult for this award. This year’s recipient is Susan Breen. Ms. Breen is a beloved history teacher, the LHS girls’ basketball program coordinator, varsity girls’ basketball head coach and a champion for youth in Lynnfield. Through her position as a coach and a teacher in the community, Ms. Breen has created strong relationships with students that have a lasting impact. Students who have crossed paths with Ms. Breen all agree that she expresses care, provides support, shares power and expands possibilities for youth. We want to congratulate and celebrate Ms. Breen for receiving this award. Thank you for being a champion for youth in Lynnfield.”

The Annual Meeting’s attendees gave Addie, Anna, Shaelyn, Jack and Breen a round of applause.

Additional award winners

A Healthy Lynnfield Chairman Phil Crawford presented two additional awards during the Annual Meeting.

Crawford presented the Community Partner Award to Riverside Community Care, which was accepted by rehab advocate/clinician Heather Day and program director/clinical supervisor/therapist Ryan Rivard.

“This award is given to an organization or business that significantly contributes to the mission of A Healthy Lynnfield, making it possible to implement prevention programs and strategies in support of healthy youth and healthy families in our community,” said Crawford. “Riverside Community Care has been at the table since A Healthy Lynnfield was initially formed in 2017. As an organization representing the treatment community, they have consistently provided clinical insight and expertise to our coalition. They have contributed to our event sponsorships, written articles for our ‘Inspiring Healthy Teens Magazine,’ provided resources and tabling at events such as ‘A Night of Hope and the ‘Healthy Living Expo.’ Finally, they have contributed in-kind professional facilitation of a number of community-based education workshops, including ‘How to Stop the Worry Bug on Childhood Anxiety.’ Riverside also facilitated two parents’ podcast-based discussions that were also on managing anxiety. We could not advance our knowledge, skills and understanding of the mental health and substance use challenges that face our youth without their expertise at the table.”

Crawford gave the Community Volunteer Award to Lynnfield Town Accountant/Assistant Finance Director Julie McCarthy, who serves as A Healthy Lynnfield’s volunteer treasurer.

“This award is given to an individual and/or committee member whose leadership exhibits exemplary hands-on support and volunteer effort for the implementation of a prevention program or strategy within the given year,” said Crawford. “This year’s recipient is a longtime friend and colleague of mine: Julie McCarthy. Julie has served as the volunteer treasurer for the 501(c)3 charitable arm of A Healthy Lynnfield. She is an invaluable asset in all things financial, tracing our revenue and expenses, preparing financial reports, filing our taxes and the required filings with the state Attorney General’s Office. It is a quiet, behind the scenes job that should not go unnoticed. We wanted to call attention to the seven years of service she has provided to A Healthy Lynnfield since its inception. Julie will be stepping down from her role as volunteer treasurer this year, and this is the perfect way to thank her for her service. Thank you very much Julie.”

The Annual Meeting’s attendees gave Day, Rivard and McCarthy a round of applause.