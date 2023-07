LYNNFIELD — A Healthy Lynnfield is presenting a Summer Movie Night on the Town Common on Tuesday, July 18, starting at 6:30 p.m.

This free family-friendly event will include lawn games, face painting and popcorn prior to a showing of “Space Jam: New Legacy.”

The movie will begin after sunset for optimal viewing. Townspeople should bring their own snacks, lawn chairs, blankets, etc. to watch the movie with friends and neighbors.