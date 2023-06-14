EIGHT LYNNFIELD HIGH juniors proudly display the Book Awards they received during Underclass Awards Night on June 8. Front row, from left, Alexis Lambros (Salem State Book Award), Hannah Doyle (Saint Anselm College Book Award), Isabelle Moschella (LHS Book Award) and Ryan Michalski (Suffolk University Book Award). Back row, from left, Madison Danese (Yale University Book Award), Viola Wertz (Smith College Book Award), Davius Chan (Harvard Book Award) and Russell Kasdon (Dartmouth College Book Award). Missing from photo is Miranda Dixon (Saint Michael’s College Book Award) and Christopher Ladd (Lasell University Book Award). (Dan Tomasello Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield High School recognized the academic achievements of students in grades 9-11 during Underclass Awards Night in the auditorium on June 8.

“The Underclass Awards ceremony gives us the opportunity to recognize outstanding performances and/or efforts in all of the classes that we offer at Lynnfield High School,” said Principal Bob Cleary. “The young people here have all worked very hard this year, and have excelled in one or more areas. I would like to thank the parents, teachers and staff members who have helped support and guide these students to help them achieve their success.”

School Counseling Head Kathryn Moody presented book awards to 10 juniors during the ceremony.

Isabelle Moschella was awarded the Lynnfield High School Book Award. Moody said the LHS Book Award, which is voted on by the faculty, is “presented to a junior who embodies the principles and ideals upon which LHS is built.”

“Isabelle provides leadership through example, is kind, respectful, courteous and honest,” said Moody. “She appreciates the intrinsic value of learning, participates wholeheartedly in the daily life of LHS and believes what we know to be true — that kindness, respect for others, good humor and personal growth are all values upon which the quality of our lives depend.”

The ceremony’s attendees gave Moschella a standing ovation.

The Harvard University Book Award was presented to Davius Chan. Madison Danese received the Yale University Book Award. Russell Kasdon was the recipient of the Dartmouth College Book Award.

The winner of the Lasell University Book Award was Christopher Ladd. Viola Wertz received the Smith College Book Award. Hannah Doyle was the recipient of the Saint Anselm College Book Award.

Miranda Dixon received the Saint Michael’s College Book Award. The Salem State Book Award and Scholarship recipient was Alexis Lambros. Ryan Michalski was given the Suffolk University Book Award.

English

English Department Head Maryellen Iannibelli presented the English awards.

The grade 9 English Award winners were Mallory DiSilvio and Celishanex Diaz Santos. The grade 9 English Honors Award winner was Baoyun April Sun. The grade 10 English MCAS Prep Award recipient was Ariana Guarracino. Marissa Calamari and Samuel Childress received grade 10 English Awards. Rachel Lim was the recipient of the grade 10 English Honors Award.

Madeline Mastrangelo received the Advanced Placement (AP) Language and Composition Award. The American Literature Award winners were Britney Sylvester and Diego Martinez Serrano. Ryan DeBenedictis was presented with the grade 11 English Honors Award. The American Humanities Award winner was Bianca Marano.

Social Studies

History/Social Science Department Head Susan Breen presented the social studies awards.

Madeline Migliero was the recipient of the grade 9 World History Award. The grade 9 World History Honors Award winner was Nandana Nishanth. The winner of the grade 10 United States History 1 Award was Julia Corrente. Rachel Lim received the grade 10 U.S. History 1 Honors Award.

The winner of the grade 11 U.S. History 2 Award was Katie Buonopane. Davius Chan was the recipient of the AP U.S. History Award.

Science

Science Department Head Scott Gordon presented the science awards during Underclass Awards Night.

Janhavi Joglekar was the recipient of the Bausch and Lomb Award, which is a scholarship to the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.

“The Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award and Scholarship is given to a student in the junior class who has demonstrated high achievement in a rigorous course of study in the sciences,” said Gordon. “The award consists of a medal and a certificate given jointly by Bausch and Lomb and the University of Rochester. In addition, award winners who are accepted and enroll at the university are eligible to receive a four-year scholarship worth $20,000 or $5,000 per year.”

Russell Kasdon received the Rensselaer Medal, which is a scholarship to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

“This prestigious award has been given since 1916 to one student in a given high school,” said Gordon. “It is designed to recognize that student’s strength and success in the fields of mathematics and science. The medalists who enroll at Rensselaer are awarded a four-year scholarship worth $120,000 or $30,000 per year.”

The Topics in Biology Award winner was Daniel Lemieux. Angelina Wang received the Biology Award. The recipient of the Biology Honors Award was Kieran Mattingly. Kacie Lilley received the Topics in Chemistry Award. Jhazier Gonzalez Baez was presented with the Chemistry Award. The Chemistry Honors Award recipient was Rachel Lim.

Tom Neubauer received the Anatomy and Physiology Award. The Anatomy and Physiology Honors Award winner was Lilyana DeLeo. Isabelle Moschella was the recipient of the Forensic Science Award. The winner of the AP Biology Award was Janhavi Joglekar. Russell Kasdon was the recipient of the AP Chemistry Award.

Math/Business/Technology

Math Department Head Karen Ellis and presented the math and business awards.

The winner of the Algebra Award was Jacqueline Chavez Lopez. Amelia Luongo and Marissa Calamari were the recipients of Geometry Awards. The winner of the Geometry Honors Award was Maxwell Lin. Jhazier Gonzalez Baez and Alexis Lambros both received Algebra 2 Awards. The winner of the Algebra 2 Honors Award was freshman Jacob Book.

Marissa Calamari received the MCAS Prep Award. Bianca Marano received the Functions, Statistics and Trigonometry Award. The recipient of the Pre-Calculus Honors Award was Ryan DeBenedictis.

Paul Daley was given the Technology in the 21st Century Award. The winner of the Computer Science CP Award was Leonardo Greci. Lauren Lane won the AP Computer Science Award. Russell Kasdon was the recipient of the AP Computer Science Principles Award.

Kieran Mattiningly was given the Cybersecurity Award. The winner of the Personal Finance Award was Zoe Sipcic. Jake Martinho received the AP Economics Award. The winner of the Economics CP Award was Jarret Scoppettuolo. The Business Law Honors Award was presented to Brendan Manoogian. Janhavi Joglekar won the AP Statistics Award.

LHS media specialist Janice Alpert also presented junior Ryan Michalski with the Student Help Desk Award.

World Language

World Language Department Head Jodie Leibowitz presented the foreign language awards.

The recipient of the Italian 1 Award was Victoria Ruisi. Gabriella Bottaro received the Italian 2 Award. The winner of the Italian 3 Award was Paul Capodilupo. Alexandra Kent was given the Spanish 2 Award. The Spanish 2 Honors Award winner was Madeline Migliero. Isabella Carroll received the Spanish 3 Award. The winner of the Spanish 3 Honors Award was Maxwell Lin. The recipient of the Spanish 4 Award was William Quinn Hardisty. The Spanish 4 Honors Award winner was Keely Briggs.

Eusha Zaman received the French 2 Award. The winner of the French 2 Honors Award was Sonia Kumar. Jonathan Alipio received the French 3 Award. The recipient of the French 3 Honors Award was Christopher Calnan. Christopher Ladd received the French 4 Award. Livia Tare was given the French 4 Honors Award.

Rowan Showers won the Latin 1 Award. The Latin 2 Award recipient was Megan Collins. Lily Langdon received the Latin 3 Award.

Art/Photography/Design

LHS Unified Arts Department/Band Director Harry Wagg and Choral Director Doug Hodgkins presented the art, photography and design awards.

Roxanne Beatrice was the winner of the Advanced Drawing Award. Baoyun April Sun was the winner of the grade 9 Art Award. Emily Toscano received the grade 10 Art Award. Victoria Wing was the winner of the grade 11 Art Award.

The winner of the grade 9 Photography and Design Award was Drea Chan. Kimberly Staffier was the recipient of the grade 10 Photography and Design Award. Miranda Dixon won the grade 11 Photography and Design Award.

Music

Wagg and Hodgkins also presented the music awards during Underclass Awards Night.

Kaiden Stefo received the grade 9 Band Award. Joshua Robins was presented with the grade 10 Band Award. The grade 11 Band Award winner was Keely Briggs.

The winner of the grade 9 Jazz and Rock Ensemble Award was Grace Pena. Matthew Reinold won the grade 10 Jazz and Rock Ensemble Award. The winner of the grade 11 Jazz and Rock Ensemble Award was Kabir Singh.

Chloe Cieslewicz won the grade 9 Chorus Award. Paige Martino received the grade 10 Chorus Award. The grade 11 Chorus Award recipient was Janhavi Joglekar.

Veronica Wainwright won the Musical Award. Maria Chambers was presented with the Chamber Singers Award.

Health/PE

Principal Cleary presented the physical education and health awards.

The ninth grade PE/Health Award recipients were Shealyn Moore and Zahir Mitchell. Maeve Donovan and Maxwell Lin received the grade 10 PE Awards. The grade 11 PE Award winners were Veronica Wainwright and Niccolo Antidormi.