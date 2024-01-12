WAKEFIELD — It was a busy week for the Wakefield High wrestling team. The Warriors sent representatives to the Brendan Grant Memorial Tournament in Belmont and the Nashua South Invitational in New Hampshire on Saturday.

Wakefield’s only female wrestler, Teagan Norton, took 1st place in her division at the Grant Tourney, pinning Quincy Upper’s Essence Tucker in 23 seconds and Winchester’s Laney Hillier in 4:21.

Also at the Grant Tourney was Andrew Valley who made it all the way to the finals, taking second place at 126 and collecting his 100th career win in the process.

Also earning medals at the Grant Tournament was Aydin Lamb (1st, 132), Zach Arria (2nd, 175), Michael Barry (4th, 113) and Christian DiFlorio (5th, 150).

The Warriors brought home plenty of hardware from Nashua as well. Sean Callanan took home 1st place at 157 and was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler after three pins sent him to the championship against top-seeded Brandan Curley of Merrimack. Trailing 7-2 going into the third, Callanan came up with four takedowns and an escape on his way to a thrilling 11-10 decision for the gold.

Joe Lamonica (2nd, 215) and Jaden Fullerton (5th, 165) also medaled in Nashua.

Two days before their incredible Saturday, the Warriors stayed undefeated in league dual meets by defeating Watertown on the road, 64-12.

Wakefield won all of their contested bouts against the Raiders including victories for Barry (113, F :27), Philip Valley (120, F 1:02), Andrew Valley (126, F :27), Lamb (132, F :43), Jack Hodgdon (144, F :55), DiFlorio (150, F :56), Callanan (157, F 1:14), Fullerton (165, DEC 6-4), Arria (175, DEC 4-3), Ulysses Cullen (190, MD 12-2) and Lamonica (215, F 1:10).

The Warriors beat Westford 58-21 in a dual meet on Wednesday night. A full story will appear at a later date.

Wakefield hosts a quad meet tonight, 5:30 p.m. at the Charbonneau Field House when they will welcome in Greater Lawrence Tech, Reading and Triton.