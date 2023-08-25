WAKEFIELD — The Arts Collaborative of Wakefield is looking for artists who would like to be a part of their October art exhibition, Creatures & Critters Art Show and the PAWS Small Works Fundraiser. Organized by the ACW, the event is open to anyone who would like to participate.

Deadline for submissions is Wednesday, September 27.

The theme “Creatures & Critters” is open to interpretation by the artist. Organizers already have a wide variety of media including drawings, paintings, prints, ceramics, photography and stained glass ready to be dropped off on Sunday, October 1 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. or Monday, October 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The 5×7 Small Works Fundraiser is also part of this month-long event. For the fundraiser, participating artists create and donate the artist’s choice subject in 5×7 inch works of art. The donations are for sale for $10 with all proceeds awarded to PAWS of Wakefield. We welcome donations from anyone who would like to participate. The only restrictions are the size, all donations must be small works measuring 5×7 inches.

Creatures & Critters Art Show and the PAWS Small Works Fundraiser hosted at the Albion Cultural Exchange, 9 Albion St. in Wakefield (former headquarters of the Municipal Gas and Light Department) will run every Friday night in October from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Special openings on Saturday, October 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday, October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. will coincide with Wakefield Town Day and WHS Visual Arts Pumpkins on the Plaza respectively.

The opening reception is on Friday, October 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and a closing reception on Friday, October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Visit www.artscollaborativeofwakefield.com for more info about the show.