WAKEFIELD — The Arts Collaborative of Wakefield (ACW) is proud to present Tell Me a Story Art Exhibit and Sale, an Author/Artist Special Exhibit and the 5×7 Small Works Fundraiser at the Albion Cultural Exchange. Open seven times during the month of April, Tell Me a Story features a wide variety of media made by 40 local artists, as well as a collection of work from WHS Art students While hosted by the Arts Collaborative, the show is open to local artists with well over 100 pieces of original art available to view and purchase. This art exhibit is graciously sponsored by The Savings Bank.

The Arts Collaborative of Wakefield teamed up with The Room to Write for a first time special exhibit. ACW artists submitted a piece of their artwork which then served as inspiration for writers from The Room to Write to create a written piece of prose. There are 13 author and artist submission pairs. This special exhibit pairs the written work with the corresponding artwork that inspired the writers.

The 5 x 7 Small Works Fundraiser offers local artists a chance to create, donate and display small 5×7 pieces of art in the foyer of the Albion Cultural Exchange for sale for $10. Anyone can participate. The donated art is available for sale on a first come first served basis, visitors to the show can select a small work then pick it off the wall and take it home. Not only will the fundraiser allow friends, family and visitors to buy some affordable, cool art but also help out a worthy art student in the process. The ACW 5×7 Small Works Fundraiser has also raised money for PAWS of Wakefield and the Wakefield Food Pantry.

In addition, ACW artists Josh Polster and Marcy Sumner will be the vendors in the Pop Up Shop on opening night with a wide variety of ceramics and fiber art for exhibit and sale. The Pop Up Show features artists who show and sell their work for just one night. A different artist will be in the spotlight each of the seven times the show is open in April.

From the Ground Up, the Author/Artist Exhibit and The 5 x 7 Small Works Fundraiser will be open on Friday nights from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from April 5 through April 26 at the Albion Cultural Exchange. There will be an opening reception on Friday, April 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. and a closing reception on Friday, April 26 from 5-8 p.m. For details, visit artscollaborativeofwakefield.com.