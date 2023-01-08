ANNIE MELLEN celebrated her 100th birthday December 9 with friends at a party held in her honor at the Horseshoe Grille. See story inside. (Courtesy Photo)

NORTH READING — Annie Mellen, a U.S. Navy veteran, celebrated her 100th birthday at a party thrown by her friends at the Horseshoe Grille on December 9.

Born December 9, 1922, Annie is a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the dental core of the 3rd Battalion. Her naval service was followed by 35 years of employment as an office worker at Sweetheart Plastics, according to her friend, Debbie Paglucca.

“She is a very special woman who does not look anywhere her age,” commented Paglucca, who helped to organize the special birthday party in Annie’s honor. Over the past 70 years, Paglucca said, Annie has lived in both North Reading and Reading, so naturally one of the special guests to stop by her party was State Rep. Brad Jones, the House Minority Leader, who represents both towns. Jones presented Annie with a citation of birthday greetings from the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

Mellen was also thrilled to receive a citation in the mail from President Joseph Biden acknowledging her milestone birthday. Annie’s special day was filled with plenty of laughs, good food and the company of great friends in celebration of a life that continues to be well-lived.