MELROSE WINTER GUARD came in 1st place at this year’s NESBA competition.

MELROSE — The Melrose Winter Guard returned to official NESBA competition for the first time in years thanks to a dedicated and passionate group of students, a fantastic director, and support from Melrose High School. The 14-member group featured two seniors, Anna Spinale and Dom Quinci, and was led by new-to-Melrose Color Guard Director Casey Doherty.

Spinning flags and throwing rifles, the group practiced starting in December and competed in five competitions across the state, improving their score each time. Finals, on April 1 in Salem, provided their biggest stage and they were amazing!

This year’s Winter Guard show was titled “Closure” and featured music including Reckless by Madison Beer and Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish, and the synchronized routine told a story from start to finish.

The group also had a fantastic time at each competition, meeting and connecting with students from other high schools and learning from Guards who are competing at the top level. The experience was fantastic and an important step toward building the Melrose Color Guard in years to come.

MHS students interested in Color Guard and Marching Band should save the date for an Intro Band Camp on May 20 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Fred Green Field. All are welcome.

Congratulations to the 2023 Melrose Winter Guard on a fantastic season!