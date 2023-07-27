By MAUREEN DOHERTY

NORTH READING — Help honor our town’s Purple Heart recipients by attending the National Purple Heart Recognition Day ceremony on the Town Common Monday, August 7 at 6 p.m.

Veterans Director/VSO Susan Magner and the town’s Veterans Department and Veterans Events Committee is hosting the ceremony at the flagpole to honor those Purple Heart recipients who were wounded on the battlefield or killed in action.

Purple Heart recipients and their family members are invited to have their service and sacrifices publicly acknowledged and to be thanked by the community during the ceremony. North Reading officially became a recognized Purple Heart Community last year. The Purple Heart flag will be raised and the Bandstand will be lit up in purple lights. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple to this event.

The Select Board is also delaying the start of their meeting on August 7 until 7:30 p.m. to enable board members and the public to attend the ceremony.

Those with any questions may send an email to nrvets@northreadingma.gov or call the North Reading Veterans Department at or 978-357-5211.