THE HOUSE AND SENATE: Beacon Hill Roll Call records local representatives’ and senators’ votes on roll calls from the week of July 22-26 during which the House met for a total of 12 hours and 33 minutes and the Senate met for a total of 10 hours and eight minutes.

$1.26 BILLION BOND FOR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (H 4889): House 156-2, Senate 39-0, approved and sent to Gov. Maura Healey a bill that would invest in information technology (IT) upgrades, improvements and new projects across state government. The measure authorizes $1.23 billion in bonded spending and $400 million in anticipated federal funds.

“Today the Legislature is investing in a safer, more efficient and modernized digital experience for residents and state employees alike,” said Senate President Karen Spilka (D-Ashland). “Our technology infrastructure is a lynchpin for nearly every service and resource our state delivers and enhancing it is a fundamental step toward increasing access and creating systems that work for everyone.”

“I am immensely proud of the dedication and effort demonstrated to bring this report to fruition,” said Rep. Marcus Vaughn (R-Wrentham). “This achievement stands as a testament to the power of collaboration. By working together, we have shown our shared commitment to serving the best interests of the commonwealth.”

“Government spending is wildly out of control and it’s fiscally irresponsible to keep passing these boondoggle bills,” said Rep. Nick Boldyga (R-Southwick), one of only two members to vote against the measure. “We need to reduce spending and taxes in order to lower the cost of living in the commonwealth. The path we’re on is unsustainable and will lead to more businesses and taxpayers fleeing the state.”

Rep. Bradley Jones: Yes

Sen. Bruce Tarr: Yes

WAGE TRANSPARENCY (H 4890): House 152-5, Senate 38-2, approved and sent to Gov. Healey a bill, named the Frances Perkins Workplace Equity Act, in honor of the first woman to serve as U.S. Labor Secretary. The measure would require employers with 25 or more employees to disclose a salary range when posting a job position. The measure also would require employers with 100 or more employees to file annual employment data reports including information on employee demographics and salaries with the state.

“The 2016 Equal Pay Act was a huge step forward in closing pay gaps and it worked,” said Sen. Pat Jehlen (D-Somerville). “One study from 2020 showed salary history bans alone increased pay by as much as 5 percent increase for all job changers, an 8 percent increase for women and a 13 percent increase for Black workers. This bill takes the next steps in providing more information for job seekers and ensuring that women and people of color enter wage negotiations with more information at their fingertips to secure better offers. With the data collected we’ll learn about inequities that persist and be able to identify ways to solve them.”

“True progress towards justice and equality demands that we not only acknowledge the critical importance of wage equity, particularly for women and people of color, but actively strive to achieve it,” said Rep. Brandy Fluker Oakley (D-Mattapan). “By achieving wage equity, we empower individuals and strengthen our communities fostering an environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to a more equitable future.”

“I voted ‘no’ on the wage transparency bill because this is just another burden being unfairly placed on small businesses,” said Sen. Ryan Fattman (R-Sutton). “The National Federation of Independent Businesses wanted the threshold to be 100 or more. Small businesses will inevitably be unaware of this law and receive fines and penalties that are significant, even though they’re not operating with malicious intent. Massachusetts is already an increasingly difficult state to operate a business and this well-intentioned bill will only make it more difficult.”

“Burdensome regulations and taxes already make Massachusetts one of the least friendly states in the country to run a business,” said Rep. Nick Boldyga (R-Southwick). “In addition to the cost of compliance, DEI policies, such as so-called salary transparency mandates, crush innovation and stifle talent development. This bill is just the latest attempt to advance a toxic ideology that is destroying free market enterprise. Beacon Hill is killing small businesses.”

Rep. Bradley Jones: Yes

Sen. Bruce Tarr: Yes

BAN ELEPHANTS AND OTHER ANIMALS (H 4915): House 155-0, approved and sent to the Senate legislation that effective January 1, 2025, would ban elephants, bears, lions, tigers, leopards, jaguars, cheetahs and other wild animals from being used in traveling circuses and other traveling shows in Massachusetts where they would be used to perform tricks, give rides or otherwise participate as an accompaniment for the entertainment of a live audience. Violators would be fined between $500 and $10,000. The ban would not apply to zoos or to performances that take place at other non-mobile, permanent facilities if the covered animal is a resident animal at the same facility in which the performance takes place.

“Massachusetts has long been a leader in promoting animal welfare by enacting laws to protect animals from abuse and neglect, but most of our current laws apply to domestic animals and common household pets,” said co-sponsor Rep. Brad Jones (R-North Reading), who said the measure “would extend these same protections to exotic animals that are used in traveling exhibits and shows. These animals are often subject to cruel and inhumane treatment including prolonged periods of confinement and other forms of neglect and abuse all to provide entertainment. Several communities in Massachusetts have already implemented local bans, but a statewide ban on traveling animal acts is long overdue.”

“I was deeply moved by the compelling evidence and public sentiment against the use of wild animals in traveling acts,” said co-sponsor Rep. Carole Fiola (D-Fall River). “After taking a safari in Africa in 2019 seeing these animals in their natural state highlighted the unnatural inhumane treatment these animals face in traveling acts.

Fiola added, “Now, as a sponsor of this legislation, I feel a strong obligation to ensure we bring about significant change. With over two-thirds of Massachusetts voters in favor of banning wild animal acts, it’s clear our constituents desire a future free of animal exploitation for entertainment. This bill, that has finally passed the House after 23 years of being filed, embodies that sentiment, underscoring our commitment to the humane treatment of animals.”

Rep. Bradley Jones: Yes

DOG KENNEL SAFETY OLLIE’S LAW (H 4919): House 159-0, approved and sent to the Senate legislation that would allow the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources to establish rules and regulations for dog kennels in the Bay State to ensure animal welfare, protect consumers and keep kennel staff safe.

Requirements include obtaining a license from the municipality, an annual inspection, dog to staff ratio specifications, injury reporting, indoor and outdoor physical facility requirements, insurance and minimal housing and care requirements.

Supporters said that currently the state has no oversight of dog daycare or boarding kennels. They argued it is estimated that a dog is injured or killed every nine to 10 days in Massachusetts at these kennels. They noted that many families in Massachusetts have suffered the loss or injury of an animal at a dog daycare or kennel that could have been avoided by commonsense regulations over these facilities.

“I filed this bill on behalf of my constituent, Amy Baxter, whose 7-month-old puppy was attacked by other dogs at a boarding kennel in my district,” said Rep. Brian Ashe (D-Longmeadow). “Sadly, Ollie eventually succumbed to his many injuries. People assume these facilities are regulated by the state and have safety protocols in place. Many already do, however, far too many do not, leaving animals and staff at risk. I and the Coalition that was formed wanted to do everything possible to prevent these types of situations from occurring again. I am proud of this legislation and know it will make a difference in the lives of pets and consumers.”

Rep. Bradley Jones: Yes

FOSTER HOMES AND DOGS (H 4911): House 156-0, approved and sent to the Senate a bill that prohibits the Department of Children and Families (DCF) from prohibiting placement of a child in a foster home solely based on the presence of any specific breed of dog in the home.

Supporters said that currently DCF is allowed to prohibit placement of a child in a home with German Shepherds, Pit Bulls and Rottweilers.

“Current DCF regulations for foster homes impose a blanket ban on certain breeds of dogs,” said sponsor Rep. Jack Lewis (D-Framingham). “Instead of eliminating countless prospective families, this bill empowers DCF to undertake a holistic review of the family, child and dog to ensure appropriate placement. This bill also amends reporting laws for animal abuse, extending the timeframe in which human services employees or contractors can report animal abuse…There is an urgent need for supportive foster families in the commonwealth and this bill will open many loving homes to adoptive and foster children.”

Rep. Bradley Jones: Yes

PHARMACEUTICAL ACCESS, COSTS AND TRANSPARENCY (H 4910): House 158-0, approved a bill that supporters say would make major changes and reforms to the state’s pharmaceutical system by lowering the cost of drugs at the pharmacy counter and improving oversight of the pharmaceutical industry. They said the measure protects patients and independent pharmacists by regulating the pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) industry; banning many of the industry’s worst business practices; and reducing or eliminating co-pays for certain chronic conditions.

“Many folks in Massachusetts face cost barriers in access to the medications they are prescribed, especially for many of our most vulnerable residents who live with chronic disease,” said House Speaker Ron Mariano (D-Quincy). “This bill aims to reduce the out-of-pocket cost of certain lifesaving drugs and ban certain business practices that are commonly used by PBMs to increase their own profits at the expense of patients.”

The bill “would go a long way toward helping people in Massachusetts living with diabetes and other chronic conditions by reducing barriers to care, improving access to lifesaving and life-sustaining medication and reducing out-of-pocket costs for prescriptions,” said Diabetes Patient Advocacy Coalition Board Chair Hunter Limbaugh.

The Senate has already approved a different version of the bill and a House-Senate conference committee will try to hammer out a compromise version.

Rep. Bradley Jones: Yes

LONG TERM CARE AND ASSISTED LIVING (S 2889): Senate 39-0, approved a bill making changes to the state’s long term care and assisted living industry which supporters said will take “a powerful step towards delivering the high quality and safe care that Massachusetts seniors deserve by substantially strengthening oversight and enforcement while also requiring facilities to create outbreak plans should a health issue arise.”

Provisions include allowing assisted living residences to offer basic health services such as helping a resident administer drops, manage their oxygen or take a home diagnostic test; requiring long-term care facilities to produce infection outbreak response plans; requiring the Dept. of Public Health (DPH) to inspect facilities every nine to 15 months and authorizing it to restrict or revoke licenses when facilities are failing to provide adequate care or not complying with regulations; allowing for a temporary manager to be appointed to bring floundering facilities into compliance; raising penalties that the AG can impose for the abuse and neglect of patients; and creating an LGBTQ+ bill of rights for aging residents to prohibit discrimination based on their LGBTQ+ identity or HIV status.

“Today the Senate took an important step forward to ensure that our aging residents have safe, equitable and high quality care,” said Senate President Karen Spilka (D-Ashland). “It is far too common and unacceptable for residents in assisted living facilities to receive subpar care. By boosting transparency and accountability, the Senate is continuing to create a compassionate commonwealth where all residents can age with dignity.”

Sen. Pat Jehlen (D-Somerville), Senate Chair of the Committee on Elder Affairs said the bill will improve care and stability in nursing homes and assisted living residences. “The pandemic revealed starkly the lack of nursing home preparedness for the spread of fatal diseases,” said Jehlen. “Many of us knew someone or relatives of someone who passed during that disaster.”

“Even homes with consistently high ratings lost many residents,” continued Jehlen. “This bill offers measures to address issues in nursing homes and assisted living facilities; issues faced by the LGBTQ+ community when looking for care; bariatric care; and pooled trusts. It also ensures facilities that are not compliant with safe standards face consequences and are held responsible.”

The House has already approved a different version of the bill and a conference committee will attempt to hammer out a compromise version.

Sen. Bruce Tarr: Yes

ALSO UP ON BEACON HILL

HEALEY SIGNS FIREARMS CHANGES (H 4885): Gov. Healey signed into law a bill that would change some of the state’s gun laws.

Provisions include cracking down on untraceable “ghost guns;” banning firearms in additional public spaces like schools, polling places and government buildings; expanding the 2018 “red flag” law that allows school administrators and licensed health care providers to petition a court to temporarily take firearms away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others; closing loopholes that allow the modification of legal firearms into illegal automatic weapons; and providing a legacy clause so all firearms legally owned and registered in Massachusetts as of the effective date of the bill will continue to be legal and may be bought and sold within the state.

“Massachusetts is proud of our strong gun laws, but there is always more work to be done to keep our communities safe from violence,” said Gov. Healey. “This legislation updates our firearms laws in response to the Supreme Court’s misguided Bruen decision. It cracks down on ghost guns and 3-D printed weapons, which I have long advocated for, enhances our ability to prevent guns from falling into dangerous hands and invests in our communities to address the root causes of violence. This law will save lives.”

“This legislation reflects the input of many, including law enforcement officials, community advocates, gun owners and healthcare workers,” said Sen. Cindy Creem (D-Newton). “It provides the tools needed to better protect our residents from the epidemic of gun violence and to prevent future tragedies. With support from both chambers and the governor’s signature today, Massachusetts can once again stand proudly by its record as a national leader on gun safety and more importantly, we will save countless lives.”

RE-ENTRY INTO SOCIETY FOR JAILED PRISONERS (S 2883):

The Senate approved and sent to the House a bill that would provide a Massachusetts identification card to incarcerated individuals who will soon be released from prison and will be re-entering society.

Supporters said the proposal codifies the Healey administration’s efforts to provide identification to citizens returning to society. They noted that many such people will do so without any means of proving who they are, which presents a significant challenge when accessing government assistance programs that help them secure housing, food, employment and various other basic needs. They argued that denying individuals this support is setting them up for failure.

“I am proud to be the lead sponsor of this bill that will give returning citizens access to the services and support they need to move on to the next chapter of their lives and succeed in our state,” said Sen. Sal DiDomenico (D-Everett). “When an individual leaves incarceration, they deserve the chance to provide for themselves and their families without any obstacles in front of them. I am committed to getting this commonsense policy over the finish line to ensure we give every Massachusetts resident the opportunity to thrive.”

DNA AND STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS (H 4836): The House gave initial approval to a bill that would amend the law to allow prosecutors to bring rape charges at any time if the perpetrator is identified through DNA evidence collected from a victim. Currently, the 15-year statute of limitations is a barrier to prosecution of serial offenders, as more than 15 years may elapse before a perpetrator is identified through DNA evidence.

“By eliminating the statute of limitations when DNA evidence is matched to a perpetrator, this bill will enable more successful prosecution of sexual predators,” said co-sponsor Rep. Hannah Kane (R-Shrewsbury). “I co-filed this bill because every survivor of sexual violence deserves justice and removing this barrier to prosecution will help get dangerous predators off the streets.”

“No arbitrary time limit should stand in the way of survivors getting justice for horrific crimes they endure or prevent prosecutors and law enforcement from getting dangerous predators off the streets,” said co-sponsor Rep. Adam Scanlon (D-North Attleborough). This “is an important step toward removing that obstacle that currently stands in the way of justice for so many survivors and I will keep fighting for them until this bill is law.”