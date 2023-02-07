DURING THE 2018 event — themed “The Sixties” — Beebe’s Jackie Powers (left) and Catherine McDonald showed off their flower power. (Item file photo

WAKEFIELD – After a three-year hiatus, the highly anticipated Blossoms at the Beebe will be back on Saturday evening, April 29 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Lucius Beebe Memorial Library in Wakefield.

This year marks the 13th year the event has been co-sponsored by the Lucius Beebe Memorial Library and the Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce to help sustain important programs at the library as well as community projects sponsored by the Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s gala will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Library’s opening and will feature a Centennial Jubilee theme with a flower show, special musical entertainment, dancing on both levels of the Library, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and a cash bar.

The special VIP guest for the evening will be WCVB morning news anchor Doug Meehan. Sponsorships level of $1,000 or more will receive an invitation to attend the VIP reception.

This adult-only 21 years of age and over event is always a sell-out, according to Blossoms at the Beebe Chair Susan Wetmore.

Tickets are $60 per person. Additional information, including auction items and ticket sales will be provided as the event date approaches.

For additional information and/or to become a Blossom sponsor or donate an auction item, please visit the website www.blossomsatbeebe.com.