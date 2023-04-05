EVAN ROCHA scored his first career goal in Lynnfield’s 16-3 win over Gloucester on Monday. The Pioneers had a hard-fought 7-4 win over Masco in their season opener as they bring a 2-0 record into CAL play on Wednesday when they host rival North Reading at 4:30 p.m. (LHS Boys’ Lacrosse Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

GLOUCESTER — On Monday afternoon, the Lynnfield High boys’ lacrosse team rolled over host Gloucester, 16-3, in a non-league game. With that win, the Pioneers improved to 2-0 on the young season.

“I was happy to get our younger players some seasoning,” said Lynnfield head coach Pat Lamusta, as he was able to freely use his bench in the rout.

The Pioneers took control early as they went to the halftime break in command up 9-1.

Senior co-captain, Jack Calichman, was the star of this one as the midfielder had a career-high 10 assists to go with one goal as he already has 14 assists in only two games.

Owen Considine and Mike Murphy each led the team in goals with five each. Kelan Cardinal had a goal and a pair of assists while Owen Doherty scored twice. Junior, Evan Rocha and Mark Sweeney both found the back of the Fishermen net once.

A.J. Chiaradonna had a team-high five ground balls while goalie, Ben Pimentel, made nine saves to go to 2-0.

In the season opener on March 31, the Pioneers beat old Cape Ann League rival, Masconomet, by a final of 7-4 at home. The game was closer then the final would indicate as the Chieftains only trailed, 4-3, at the half.

“It was great to see us do this against a bigger school than we are,” said Lamusta. “We won 70 percent of the draws thanks to Bryce (Kay) and Mark.”

Cardinal led the team in goals in this one as he recorded a hat trick. Doherty had two goals and one assist while Calichman had one goal and a team-high four helpers.

Murphy had the other Pioneer goal.

Owen White led the team in ground balls with five.

Pimentel, a sophomore, made seven stops in net.

On April 5, the Cape Ann League opener will take place for LHS as they welcome rival North Reading at 4:30 p.m. The Pioneers then host Triton on April 10 with that game starting at 5 p.m.

“Our league is tough so it is good that we get to play our first two league games at home,” said Lamusta.