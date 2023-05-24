By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — It was a successful Senior Night for the Lynnfield High boys’ lacrosse team on Monday as they defeated Winthrop, 16-5, in a non-league game. With the victory, the Pioneers ended up at 10-8 in the regular season.

Lynnfield was in control all evening as they were up 8-1 at the half.

Owen Considine had a season-high eight points with four goals and four assists. The sophomore also had three ground balls.

“He was very aggressive looking to both shoot and pass,” said Pioneers head coach Pat Lamusta. “This was his best game.”

Will Norton scored four times while Mike Murphy had three goals and two assists. Kelan Cardinal had four assists to go with two goals.

Jack Calichman made his return from injury and the team’s all-time assist leader scored three goals.

“It is great to have him back in the line-up,” stated Lamusta about the senior co-captain.

Bryce Kay won 18 face-offs while Aidan Norton had a team-high 10 ground balls, which is a season high for the team.

Pioneer goalie, Ben Pimentel, made 11 saves as his record improved to 10-8.

Before the game, the five Pioneer seniors wire honored: Calichman, Drew Damiani, Steven Dreher, Bryce Kay and James Sharkey.

Last Friday afternoon, the Pioneers lost to Newburyport, 16-6 at home as the Clippers were able to sweep the season series.

“They are a very skilled team,” said Lamusta about the Clippers who won the first meeting, 6-3, back in April.

Newburyport led 8-3,at the half as they outscored the Pioneers by that same score in the second half.

Considine scored twice while single goals were scored by Will Norton, Cardinal, Murphy, and A.J. Chiaradonna. Cardinal also had two assists.

Chiaradonna had a team-high four ground balls while Pimentel made six saves.

Lynnfield finished at 5-7 in the Cape Ann League.

On May 17, Lynnfield fell to visiting Pentucket, 12-5, as the Panthers swept the season series.

“They are one of the premier teams in our league,” said Lamusta. “They have a system and they play it well.”

Pentucket led this game 7-3 at the break.

Will Norton scored twice while Considine had one goal and two assists. Cardinal had one goal and one assist while Chiaradonna had the other tally.

Evan Rocha added one assist.

Owen White had a team-high five ground balls while Pimentel turned back eight shots.

The Pioneers entered this week seeded 6th in the MIAA Division 4 power rankings. The top 32 teams at the end of the regular season automatically qualify for the states. The seedings are expected to come out on May 31.