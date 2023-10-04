SENIOR CAPTAIN Dhimitri Dono (defensive midfielder) and the Pioneers continue to shut down opponents. Through their 7-1-1 start, Lynnfield has allowed just 5 goals and collected 6 shutouts. (Courtesy Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

BOXFORD — The Lynnfield High boys ‘soccer team suffered its first loss of the 2023 campaign on Monday afternoon as they were edged, 2-1, by host Masconomet on a warm, sunny day at Boxford Commons.

With the non-league defeat, the Pioneers record went to 7-1-1 overall.

“This as a litmus test game for us,” said Pioneers head coach Brent Munroe. “They are one of the best teams around and they are undefeated.”

The Chieftains (8-0-1) scored first in the 20th minute of the opening half for the only tally of the opening half.

They then made it 2-0 in the 25th minute of the second half.

With just under two minutes remaining in the game, the Chieftains were called for a hand ball and Dillon Reilly put home his team-high 13th goal with a penalty kick.

However, the Pioneers never got a good opportunity to tie the game.

“They took advantage of a couple of critical mistakes we made,” admitted Munroe.

Junior goalkeeper, Kelan Cardinal, fell to 7-1-1 in net as he made eight saves.

Masconomet is two divisions up on the Pioneers as they are a Division 2 team while LHS is a Division 4 school.

On Sept. 28, the Pioneers blanked Ipswich, 3-0, on the road.

“It was a hard-fought game,” recalled Munroe, whose team improved to 7-0-1 in the Cape Ann League. “It was closer than the final score indicated. They really put the pressure on us.”

Midway through the opening half, Reilly scored assisted by Matt Reinold.

Nate Clancy then made it 2-0 midway through the second half and that tally was unassisted.

The final goal came with just under eight minutes left in the game as Reilly scored assisted by Rocco Scenna.

“Rocco had a nice pass that led to a partial breakaway for Dillon.

Cardinal made three saves against the Tigers to post his sixth shutout of the fall.

On Sept. 26, Lynnfield rolled over Pentucket, 6-0, at home.

“They used to have a good program but they have been rebuilding the last couple of years,” said Munroe, about the Panthers. “They are on their second coach in the last two years.”

Lynnfield scored twice in the opening half and four more times in the second half.

Reilly and Scenna both led the offense as each player had two goals and one assist.

Brendan Sokop had the first goal while the final one was scored by Alessandro Raimondi.

Cardinal didn’t have to make any saves in that one.

The next game for the Pioneers will be on Oct. 5 as they will host Newburyport at 4 p.m. in a big CAL showdown at home. Lynnfield is looking for the season sweep over the Clippers with that win.

The Pioneers then welcome Manchester-Essex on Oct. 10 with that game also starting at 4 p.m.