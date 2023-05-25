THE WMHS boys’ tennis seniors were honored before their victory over Watertown on May 18 at the Dobbins Courts. Pictured from left to right are seniors Justin Chea, Sam Schools, Charlie Kowal, Nico Chiros, Justin Carino, Ethan Margolis, Jack Ahearne, Anthony Sorrentino, Sean Doherty and Drew Schermerhorn. Missing from photo: Vinny Kaddaras. (Courtesy Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High boys’ tennis team finished up their regular season on Thursday with a strong, 5-0 win over Watertown on their home Dobbins Courts for Senior Night.

The Warriors finished their regular season with an overall record of 5-11, which included three, 3-2 losses that could have gone either way. The team went 4-6 against Freedom Division opponents.

The overall strength of the Middlesex League this season has been evident in the MIAA’s power rankings throughout the year as Wakefield has been amongst the top 32 ranked teams in Div. 2 all season.

As of the latest rankings released on Tuesday, the Warriors were comfortably in the tournament mix as they are ranked No. 27 in Div. 2.

Wakefield cruised in each matchup against the Raiders.

Luke Greif got the win at first singles, 6-0, 6-1.

Kevin DeGray was victorious at second singles, 6-1, 6-1.

Justin Carino kept it going at third singles with a 6-1, 6-0 win.

At first doubles, captains Sean Doherty and Drew Schermerhorn teamed up to win by a score of 6-1, 6-3.

At second doubles, Sam Ryder and Sam Schools made it a clean 12-0 in games as they won 6-0, 6-0.

Doherty, Schermerhorn, Carino and Schools were four of the 11 seniors honored by the team before the match, along with Jack Ahearne, Justin Chea, Nico Chiros, Vinny Kaddaras, Charlie Kowal, Ethan Margolis and Anthony Sorrentino.

The Warriors are in an interesting spot if they stay seeded at No. 27 when the brackets are released on Saturday at www.miaa.net.

With multiple teams ranked outside of the top 32 that will automatically qualify with their record of .500 there could be upwards of 37 or 38 teams in the D2 bracket depending on how the final rankings unfold.

If 38 teams make it into the bracket, Wakefield would find themselves playing at home in a preliminary round match likely against the last team in which could be West Springfield (7-7). If 37 or less teams make it in, Wakefield would go straight to a road first round matchup. Either way, if Wakefield stays at No. 27 they would likely travel to meet the 6th ranked team which is currently Belmont. The Marauders beat the Warriors 5-0 on May 15. Burlington is ranked No. 7. The tournament is scheduled to begin on May 30.