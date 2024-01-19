BOSTON — The Wakefield High boys’ indoor track and field team lost their second meet of the season at the hands of Burlington on MLK Day at The Track at New Balance.

It was an electrifying meet from start to finish, which culminated with Burlington winning the 4×400 meter relay to beat the Warriors 51-49.

“I am really proud of this group because they performed very well in every single event and gave everything they had to put the team in the best position to win,” said head coach Ruben Reinoso.

Wakefield started off the meet with a win in the hurdles by Joe Patt in a personal best time of 8.31.

The Warriors then followed that win with Ethan Gori winning the 55 meter dash in a personal best time of 6.75. He is .05 away from tying the school record.

In the mile, Liam Taggart got the win with a time of 4:31 to beat Burlington’s top distance runner. Oliver Polster placed 3rd in a time of 4:46.

In the 600 meters, Ethan Mezikofsky ran a personal best of 1:26.40 to place 2nd. Brody Wyatt was 3rd in a personal best of 1:27.49.

In the 1000 meters, William Mezikofsky took 1st place in a personal best of 2:36.84. Michael Arria was 3rd in a time of 2:46.23.

In the long jump, Aiden Jones jumped 19’8 and was second.

Joe Patt followed up his win in the hurdles by winning the high jump with a personal best jump of 6’0″.

In the 300 meters, Ethan Gori came back from winning the 55 meter dash by running a season-best and freedom division-best time of 36.72. Sophomore Isaac Melo was third with a very fast time of 38.27. This was Melo’s first time running the event.

In the 2 mile, Brandon Nett ran an indoor personal best of 10:21 to place 2nd. Andrew Nett was 3rd in a time of 10:27.

In the 4×200 meter relay, Isaac Melo, Carter Jefferson, Adam Levy and Aiden Jones won with a time of 1:37.

Next up for the Warriors is the Division 4 State Relays on Sunday at the Reggie Lewis Center.