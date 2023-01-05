LUCAS KEHOE shattered the school record with a leap of 6’8″ in the high jump on Dec. 30 at The Track at New Balance. Kehoe’s jump is the best in the state and second highest in the country. (Courtesy Photo)

Kehoe shatters high jump record with 2nd highest leap in the country

BOSTON — Just one week after Lucas Kehoe tied the school record in the high jump with his jump of 6’5” he leaped a remarkable 6’8” on Dec. 30 at the Track at New Balance in Brighton. The performance had the whole building focused on what Kehoe was accomplishing on the infield. The jump ties the 2nd highest jump in the nation and is tops in Massachusetts.

Kehoe also had a long jump of 21’3.5” which is the 3rd longest jump in Massachusetts and he also won the 55 meter dash in a personal best of 6.82.

Kehoe’s performances were just some of the highlights of a very strong day for the Warriors as they defeated Stoneham with a score of 78-22.

Anthony Arria also had a pr of 5’8” in the high jump for 2nd place and placed 2nd in the long jump by jumping 18’2.75”.

Ryan Tracy placed 3rd in the long jump with a jump of 17’7.5” and 3rd in the 55 meters in a time of 7.16.

Joe Patt placed 1st in the shot put with a throw of 39’.

In the 55 meter hurdles, Will Riley was 3rd in a personal best of 10.35 seconds.

Leith Jones had an indoor best to win the mile in 4:36. Liam Taggart had a personal best of 4:47 and Brandon Nett had a personal best of 4:57 as the Warriors swept the top three spots.

In the 600 meters, Matt McCoy placed 1st in 1:41. David LoCoco was 2nd in 1:43.

The 1000 meters was an impressive race for the Warriors as they took the top four spots with some of the top times in the league this year. Ben Stratton ran a personal best of 2:38.96 to place 1st. Mike Arria ran 2:44.87 in his first crack at the event to place 2nd and William Mezikofsky had a personal best of 2:44.88 for 3rd. Ollie Polster ran a personal best of 2:50.98.

Jaden Blake placed 2nd in the 300 meters with a time of 39.92. Brody Wyatt ran a personal best of 40.21 to place 3rd.

Andrew Nett placed 1st in the 2 mile with a time of 10:40.98, a personal best. Adam Lambiaso was 3rd in 12:14.

In the 4×200 meter relay, Blake, Anthony Arria, Tracy and Levy won in a time of 1:42.75.

In the 4×400 meter relay, Mezikofsky, Arria, Jones and Stratton got the win in a time of 3:45.77.

Up next, the undefeated Warriors will face an undefeated Burlington team today at the Track at New Balance starting at 4:30 p.m.