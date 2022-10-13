WATERTOWN — The Wakefield High boys’ cross country team traveled to Watertown yesterday and got a strong victory with a final score of 15-45 by taking the first six places on the 3.1-mile course.

Leith Jones placed 1st in a time of 18:23. Mike Arria was a step behind in 18:24.

William Mezikofsky was 3rd in 18:42. Ollie Polster placed 4th in 18:59.

Andrew Nett and Brandon Nett were on Polster’s heels in 19:00 for 5th and 6th place before Watertown’s first runner crossed the line.

Ethan Mezikofsky was 8th in 19:29, Marcello Caruso was 9th in 19:29, Brendan Campea was 10th in 19:41 and George Palmer was 11th in 19:59 to round out the varsity finishers.

The Warriors head to Cape Cod this Saturday for the Twilight Invitational to run under the lights.

They return to dual meet action on Tuesday when they host Stoneham at 4 p.m.