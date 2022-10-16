MEMBERS OF the MHS girls swim team continued their long running tradition in participating in the annual Buddy Walk, hosted by the MA Down Syndrome Congress to celebrate and raise money for people with Down Syndrome. The walk took place at Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield on Oct. 9. Pictured are members of the team, from left: Madison Wright, Catherine Kavanaugh, Madeleine Brodeur, Ella Mistretta and Emilia Rahilly. (courtesy photo)