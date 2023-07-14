LYNN — Wakefield’s Paige Butland and Mia Mercurio played for the North at the 25th Agganis All-Star softball game on June 25 at Fraser Field in Lynn.

Butland, the recent Wakefield High graduate went 1-for-3 with a run scored in a game that would end in a 5-5 tie when another Wakefield native, Bishop Fenwick’s Mia Mercurio, led off the bottom of the 7th with the North down 5-4, walked, stole second and later came around to score the tying run on two throwing errors by the South.

Mercurio also scored the North’s first run after leading off the 3rd with a single and later coming around to score on a base hit.

Both players conclude terrific softball careers including multiple All-Star awards. Mercurio will be attending Saint Anselm College.

This year, Butland was named to her third consecutive Boston Herald All-Scholastic team and her third straight Middlesex League All Conference team for the Warriors. Butland will be playing softball at West Chester University.