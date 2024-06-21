WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League boys’ lacrosse coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2024 season. Wakefield High had two All-Stars selected: Sophomores Seamus Cable and JP Casey.

Cable paced the Warrior attack this season, racking up 48 goals and 40 assists.

“He led the charge on offense this year and typically drew matchups from the top defender on the opposing team. Because of that, it allowed him to spread the wealth to the other players on offense and he did a great job of consistently getting his teammates involved,” said head coach Andy Wells. “Cable carries a ‘quiet confidence’ but his intensity and competitiveness show up in big games and big moments.”

Casey led the Warrior defense this season. He had 55 groundballs and forced 20 turnovers.

“Undoubtedly the leader of the defense,” said Wells. “JP was tasked with marking the top player on each team that we played and he never once backed away from that challenge. He is the type of ‘juice’ guy that every good team needs and he isn’t shy about celebrating the big plays both he and his teammates make.”

“Both Cable and Casey made a statement this year by being named captains during their sophomore year,” concluded Wells. “The leadership throughout the season, especially during our tough stretch made a big impact on our team. They brought the kind of lead by example type of leadership that every team needs.”

Wakefield finished the season with an overall record of 7-11. They earned the No. 24 seed in the Div. 3 state tournament and fell to No. 9 Foxboro 14-5 in the first round.