LYNNFIELD — The Cantemus Chamber Chorus, with members from across the North Shore, is looking for interested singers to audition for the 2024-2025 concert season.

The chorus is seeking singers in all vocal parts, especially tenors and basses. Auditions will take place Sept. 10 and Sept. 17 at Miles River Middle School in Hamilton. Prospective singers are invited to visit cantemus.org for more information about the chorus. To schedule an audition appointment or ask for more information, singers should email Cantemus’ Chorus manager at info@cantemus.org.

Cantemus is also recruiting high school and college age singers for its Choral Intern program. Students in all voice parts will be auditioned and chosen to rehearse with the group and participate in all performances.

“It’s a great way for students to improve their musicianship and gain confidence in the company of ‘seasoned’ singers,” said Cantemus Chamber Chorus Artistic Director Jason Iannuzzi.

Interns will be paid an honorarium or may choose public service credits instead. More information about the Choral Intern program is available at cantemus.org.

Cantemus is hosting a free season preview on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at First Church in Ipswich, 1 Meetinghouse Green.

“Whether you want to pick up a music score and sing some of the season’s music with us or just relax and listen as we take our first steps toward building great performances, it’s always a lively and fun evening and is a great way to meet the chorus,” said Iannuzzi.

Cantemus’ 2024-2025 concerts, “A Musical Menagerie” on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 and “I Hear America Singing” on May 10 and 11, 2025 with guest instrumentalists will be in Beverly and Newburyport.

Cantemus receives funding support from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and from the local Cultural Councils of Amesbury, Boxford, Essex, Ipswich, Marblehead, Newbury and Newburyport. Cantemus participates in the Card to Culture program, a Mass Cultural Council initiative that offers reduced-price tickets to card holders. Cantemus is a member of Chorus America, MASSCreative.org and the Greater Boston Choral Consortium, a cooperative association of diverse choral groups in Boston and the surrounding area.