Caroline E. Pinette, 28

WAKEFIELD — Caroline E. Pinette, RN, BSN, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully at the age of 28 on May 24, surrounded by her loving family and friends, after a long and courageous battle with adrenal cancer.

She is the beloved daughter of Carole and Jay Pinette and cherished “sissy” of Kathleen Pinette. She was predeceased by her Grandpa and “Nana P”, Jim and Betty Ann Pinette of Arlington, and her “Papa” Martin/Matty Long of Wakefield. She is survived by her “Nana L” Eleanor Long of Wakefield as well as a large and loving extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and many lifelong friends from Wakefield, St. Anselm College and Ellison 14 at MGH.

She was also the cherished Godmother of Evey Bromwell and Harry Ochs.

The family is deeply indebted to Caroline’s “Team Pinette” at the Mass. General Cancer Center for their dedication and caring: Dr. Phil Saylor, NP Erica Meneely, Dr. Aaron Hoffman, Dr. Ted Hong, Dr. Carrie Lubitz and Dr. Alex Faje, as well as the dedicated clinical and support teams at the MGH Yawkey and Termeer Centers.

Caroline’s life should not be defined by the illness that she fought so bravely for almost five years. It should be defined instead by the love and compassion that she showed to her family, her friends and her patients at Mass. General. She was loved and will be sorely missed by so many.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Caroline’s honor are made to her ACC research fund at the University of Michigan. The “Sweet Caroline Research Fund” is fund # 331574 and may be found at https://leadersandbest.umich.edu/find/#!/search. It was vitally important to Caroline that a cure for this insidious disease is found.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, June 1, from 4-7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be held at the Saint Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Wednesday, June 2, at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.