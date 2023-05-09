The following was submitted by the candidate.

I was born and raised in Melrose, a city which I have called home for 44 years. I was a student at the Franklin Elementary School and I am a proud Melrose High School graduate. My husband, Mark, and I have three boys, all who attend the Melrose Public Schools. My parents instilled the importance of giving back to your community in my siblings and me. I have honored this value through my very active volunteer work over the last 16 years throughout the community. Along with volunteering, I worked in cancer research at Massachusetts General Hospital for eighteen years as a Senior Research Manager managing the clinical trials and working with the budget and finance department to ensure funding was properly allocated. I have owned and operated two successful businesses since 2005 and I am also the assistant track coach of the girls track team at Melrose High.

Having children at Melrose High School, Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School and Winthrop Elementary School, much of my volunteer time has been dedicated to the schools. For the last nine years, I have served as a member of the Winthrop School PTO as Student Events Coordinator. I am responsible for planning and facilitating student and school events while working within the budget.

I have also served on the Board of the Incarnation Baseball league for the last ten years and have been a board member for the Melrose Youth Football and Cheer program for the last two years. In addition, I have volunteered with the Melrose Food Drive and MHS Grad Night for the past few years. My primary goal in each of these volunteer roles has always been to provide opportunities for the youth in our community.

The best way for me to continue my involvement in the community is by representing the residents of Ward 6 on the City Council. My focus will be on:

Being present to listen to and be a voice for all residents of Ward 6.

Working with the new administration to continue to invest in our schools, infrastructure, streets, and traffic safety. These are all issues that affect the quality of life in Ward 6 as well as the rest of Melrose.

Collaborating with the City’s Director of Economic Recovery and Business Development and the Chamber of Commerce to continue to make our downtown business district vibrant and attractive to local businesses.

Investing in capital projects and equipment in order to keep Melrose moving forward.

Supporting the administration and schools to create a robust and responsible budget that will meet the needs of our residents and students.

I look forward to meeting with the members of our neighborhood and the wider community as my campaign progresses over the next few months and earning their support. Please feel free to contact the committee to elect Cal Finocchiaro at: [email protected]