MELROSE — The Melrose Chamber of Commerce and the City of Melrose announce the 11th Annual Summer Stroll on Friday, July 26. Come to downtown Melrose from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and take some time to discover what makes the community so special!

With generous support from Summer Stroll Presenting Sponsor, The Residence at Melrose Station, and a grant from the Melrose Messina Fund for the Arts, the Summer Stroll is a fun evening of music, dining and shopping locally. Patronize your favorite restaurants and retailers, while visiting ones that are new to you.

During the event, restaurants will sell and serve food and beverages on the sidewalk, while local merchants will offer tastings, specials, demos and sales at their businesses. Thanks to the support of several local businesses, there will be multiple, live musical performances by area musicians. The Summer Stroll entertainment is made possible by our business sponsors: Bell & Izzi, Melrose Glass, Pegasus Design-to-Build, and Rockland Trust. Special shoutout to Music Director Tim Kochanskis for coordinating the talent for the event!

In order to create a spacious pedestrian walkway complete with outdoor dining, store sales, sampling, live performances and more, Main Street will be closed to vehicles, between Upham Street to Grove Street; and Essex Street will be closed to vehicles between Upham Street and Cerretani Way.

For more information about the Summer Stroll, please contact Chamber Executive Director Stephanie Nelson at stephanie@melrosechamber.org or 781-665-3033.

Contact the Chamber to have your business promoted to the thousands of Stroll attendees!

This is a rain or shine event.