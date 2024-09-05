By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Residents have launched a new nonprofit organization that supports cystic fibrosis (CF) patients who are at-risk of developing certain types of cancer.

Thomas Road resident Joel Steiner and Magnolia Drive resident Mike Weiss started the new Changing Futures, Inc. nonprofit organization earlier this year. The nonprofit organization’s board of directors also includes Lynnfield residents Don Gentile, Chris Kelley, Lou Tramontozzi and Bobby Williams along with Connecticut resident Joe Montesano.

Steiner explained in an interview with the Villager that CF is a “genetic condition that causes mucus buildup in the lungs and digestive system, leading to infections and digestive issues.”

“Changing Futures is a nonprofit on a mission to address a critical and urgent need in the cystic fibrosis community: Advancing research into the gastrointestinal (GI) issues that CF patients face as they age,” said Steiner. “While medical breakthroughs have extended the lifespans of CF patients, they’ve also revealed a significant gap — an increased risk of aggressive pancreatic and colorectal cancers that demands urgent attention. We’re stepping up to fill this gap by raising awareness, promoting additional screenings and directly funding research that could lead to life-changing breakthroughs. This isn’t just about CF patients — it’s about pushing the boundaries of medical knowledge to benefit everyone. By acting now, we can create a ripple effect of positive change that reaches far beyond the CF community.”

While Steiner said “advances in medicine have significantly increased the life expectancy for CF patients from 26 years in 2012 to 61 years today,” he said the “extended lifespan has highlighted a critical gap in understanding the GI-related issues that arise as the CF population ages.”

“Our mission is to close that gap, improve treatment algorithms and ultimately benefit anyone at-risk for these cancers,” said Steiner.

Steiner, Weiss and Changing Futures, Inc.’s board members previously participated in the CF Foundation’s Seacoast Safari Cycle for Life fundraiser as the Zapatos Blancos team for a decade. After participating in last year’s event, Steiner said he and Weiss “felt it was time to take our commitment to the next level by starting our own charity.”

“This allows us to have a more direct impact and be more accountable in our efforts,” said Steiner. “Last year, we identified a critical gap in CF-related gastrointestinal research — an area now being championed by Dr. Steven Freedman, a world-renowned researcher at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. By channeling donor contributions through our charity, we believe we can maximize the impact and drive meaningful change in this vital area of research.”

Steiner said he and Weiss wanted to “create an organization that could make a more direct and accountable impact on the CF community.”

“The name Changing Futures was born during a dinner with our wives, reflecting our mission to transform lives and improve treatment options for those affected by cystic fibrosis,” said Steiner.

Steiner said Changing Futures, Inc. recently held its own cycling event for its first official fundraiser in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. In addition to the seven Changing Futures board members, the fundraiser also included Lynnfield residents Christopher DiStefano, Luke Goodemote, Daniel Hansen, Brian Moreira, Mark Preston and David Rogers participating. Montesano, Connecticut resident Matt Egan and South Hamilton resident Christopher Vance also participated in the cycling fundraiser.

“Our inaugural cycling event in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, held in partnership with Bikes & Beers, was a huge success,” said Steiner. “With Bikes & Beers managing the cycling logistics, we were able to focus entirely on fundraising and riding. This event marked a significant milestone for our organization, raising over $50,000 —proving that when we come together with passion and purpose, we can achieve anything.”

Steiner said it was incredibly special having his daughter Madison and Weiss’ daughter Brooklyn participate in Changing Futures’ inaugural fundraiser. Madison is an eight-grader at Lynnfield Middle School and Brooklyn is a seventh-grader at LMS.

“Madison and Brooklyn’s involvement marks the beginning of the next generation’s participation in our cause,” said Steiner. “We’re excited to see more young people join us in the future as we continue our mission to change futures for those impacted by CF.”

Steiner said Changing Futures will be hosting its first non-cycling fundraiser, “Back to the Future for CF,” on Friday, Sept. 13 at Urban Wild in Charlestown.

“While our roots are in cycling, we’re excited to expand our fundraising efforts with new and creative events,” said Steiner. “We’ll be hosting the ‘Back to the Future for CF’ event at Urban Wild in Charlestown on Sept. 13, generously offered by Lynnfield resident Meki Durakovic. This 80s-themed party will feature food, drinks, live entertainment and all the nostalgia of the era — all while supporting a cause that’s close to our hearts. This event is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a chance for our community to come together, have fun and make a meaningful impact. Lynnfield, we need you there! Let’s show the world what our community can do when we unite for a cause.”

Steiner first became passionate about helping find a cure for cystic fibrosis over 10 years ago.

“Cystic fibrosis is a cause that has been close to my heart for many years,” said Steiner. “Over a decade ago, I visited Dartmouth Hitchcock’s specialty clinic for work, where I met Sharon Littlefield from the CF clinic. She challenged me to get involved, and that moment sparked the formation of our team. What started with just a few riders has now grown to 15-18 strong, with the full backing of our community. This journey has evolved into the creation of Changing Futures, Inc., and I am more confident than ever that we are on the path to making a significant impact. Supporting Changing Futures is simple, and every bit helps us make a difference. We started this charity to create a lasting, meaningful impact while ensuring it’s an enjoyable experience for everyone involved. We’re committed to bringing innovative fundraising ideas to life, and we need the Lynnfield community to stay engaged, attend our events and inspire the next generation to join in. Together, we can have fun while making a real difference—let’s keep this momentum going!”

If residents want to purchase tickets for “Back to the Future for CF, ” they can visit https://givebutter.com/BacktotheFutureForCF.

“For more details about our mission and how you can get involved, visit changingfuturesnow.org,” said Steiner.