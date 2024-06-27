Skilled millwright, avid motorcyclist, grill master and dedicated father

UXBRIDGE — Christopher J. Gaigals, a dedicated father, skilled millwright, and man of generous spirit, passed away on June 5, 2024, at the age of 54.

Chris was born on February 3, 1970, in Lynn, Massachusetts, to Cecile M. (Cloutier) Gaigals of Uxbridge, formerly of North Reading, and the late Viesturs P. Gaigals.

From a young age, Christopher demonstrated not only an exceptional talent for mechanical systems, but a love for them as well. His brilliance led him to a fulfilling career as a millwright. He was well known and respected within the Union, where he applied his expertise to design and install air conditioning units for the monumental Big Dig project in Boston. His ability to adapt to whatever environment he was in led him to be a key player in the green energy industry. His knowledge led to the repair of many wind and steam turbines across the East Coast. His professional legacy is one of innovation, precision, and a commitment to improving the infrastructure of his beloved Massachusetts.

Christopher’s passions extended beyond his work. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, reveling in the freedom and camaraderie found on the open road. His love for motorcycles was matched only by his love for fireworks, which he viewed as a symbol of celebration and joy. His passions were not limited to just motorcycles. Christopher loved anything loud and fast, from his Camaro, to his numerous dirt bikes and street bikes. Christopher was also a master of the grill, often found cooking up a feast for family and friends. These interests, however, paled in comparison to the love he had for his daughters, Samantha Gaigals of Amesbury and Jacquelyn Gaigals of New Hampshire. They were the light of his life, and he cherished every moment he spent with them.

Known for his huge heart, Christopher never hesitated to extend a helping hand to those in need. His generosity knew no bounds, and his presence brought comfort and laughter to any gathering. He was a pillar of strength for his family, including his devoted mother, Cecile; his loving sister, Tricia (Gaigals) Bolduc and her husband David Bolduc of Bellingham; his beloved nieces, Natalie Bolduc and Caroline Bolduc; his cherished daughters, Samantha and Jacquelyn, and the mother of his children, Lisa Gaigals. Christopher’s legacy of kindness and compassion will continue to live on through them.