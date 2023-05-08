The following was submitted by the candidate.

MELROSE — On May 1, Councilor-at-Large Leila Migliorelli announced her bid for re-election for a third term to the Melrose City Council. First elected in 2019, Migliorelli has consistently held leadership positions during her time on the council and currently chairs the Appropriations and Oversight Committee, which provides oversight of the city’s $90+ million annual budget.

“I am thrilled to announce my campaign for re-election to the Melrose City Council. It has been an honor to serve as your city councilor for the past two terms. If re-elected, I will continue to lead with integrity, focusing on fiscal oversight, asking tough questions, and advocating for our shared community,” Migliorelli says.

Since joining the council in 2020, Migliorelli spearheaded efforts to bring greater transparency to the public on budget matters. She led the council in filing orders to hold the city accountable for its fiscal practices. During her first two terms, she partnered with council colleagues to ask the administration to provide more financial information to the public: regular reports on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds usage; a clear strategy for the city’s free cash distribution plan; and a reexamination of fiscal priorities due to the budgetary constraints on the schools.

“Leila is the kind of City Councilor who dives into the details on all issues and always has the best interests of Melrose residents in mind. The next city council term will bring many challenges and opportunities and we will need Leila’s leadership to tackle these head on,” says fellow at-large Councilor Jack Eccles.

The availability and affordability of housing in Melrose are key concerns for Migliorelli. Recognizing the need for the city to act on the housing crisis, she co-sponsored legislation to accept the city’s first Affordable Housing Trust and advocated for city funding to add much needed dollars to the Trust.

“Having seen the effectiveness of Affordable Housing Trusts across the state, I was excited to see Melrose moving forward with this critical step to operationalize our housing goals and make Melrose a place that is truly welcoming and affordable for longtime and new residents alike. Leila has been such a great partner and advocate to ensure that this happens in our community,” said Dana LeWinter, an affordable housing professional and Ward 1 resident.

Migliorelli has over 20 years’ experience in nonprofit and higher education management, specifically in the fields of donor relations, communications, policy development, and fund compliance. She is currently the Senior Director of Stewardship and Donor Relations at Tufts University, where she also received her master’s degree in public policy in 2009. Prior to Tufts, Migliorelli worked at the Center for Women & Enterprise and The Boston Foundation.

A graduate of Providence College, Migliorelli has her roots in Melrose, having lived on Pearl Street as a young child. She returned to the city in 2015, with her husband, Matt, to raise their two children, Colin and Nathan, who both attend Melrose Public Schools. Migliorelli served on the Melrose Human Rights Commission from 2017 to 2019.

Visit leilaformelrose.com or email [email protected] for more information and to keep up to date on the campaign.