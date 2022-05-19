MELROSE — This week, the Department of Public Works presented the 2022 capital construction calendar that reflects the projects planned for the year ahead as part of the City’s Multi-year Roadway and Utility Program. To view the calendar, visit www.cityofmelrose.org/engineering/pages/engineering-initiatives.

The City’s engineers use a combination of roadway condition assessment data and infrastructure needs information for the City’s water, sewer, and drainage systems, as well as National Grid’s gas system, to identify the locations in the City with the highest levels of need.

Engineers then work holistically to address a street, repairing the buried infrastructure first, then repairing sidewalks, curbing, and pavement. Projects end with grass areas being restored and trees planted, to result in a complete overhaul of a neighborhood from below the ground up. This approach allows the City to minimize the risk of buried infrastructure failing following final paving as part of an effort to keep newly paved roadways in excellent condition for years to come.

Some of the projects listed in the calendar are undertaken by private utility companies. These utilities work hand-in-hand with the City to ensure projects are coordinated, to minimize the disruption on roadways and to ensure private utilities are also addressed prior to final pavement restoration. Additional National Grid gas projects are anticipated to be added as current projects are completed, although specific locations have not yet been finalized.

If you have any questions about the 2022 construction calendar, please contact the Melrose Engineering Division at 781-979-4172.