MELROSE — Four people are running for three School Committee seats up for election on Tuesday, November 2.

Incumbents Jennifer McAndrews and Jennifer Razi-Thomas are two of the candidates. The others are John P. Connelly and Dorie Withey.

We asked all four to answer a couple of questions.

DORIE WITHEY

1) Why are you running for School Committee?

I am a parent of a child who attends Melrose Public Schools, an educator, and a Human Rights Commissioner. I started my career as a special education teacher and now serve as a literacy consultant where I work alongside district and school-based administrators across the country to strengthen their academic programming. I have seen first-hand how a child’s education can impact their ability to succeed in life. I am running for School Committee because I believe each and every child deserves a great education.

2) What is the most critical issue that needs to be addressed in the city’s educational system today?

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions in our children’s education. Therefore, we must focus on accelerating student learning. If elected, this would be my top priority. As a district, we must work swiftly and diligently to understand where students have both strengths and needs so that educators can adjust and provide targeted support. This is also an opportunity for our district to reflect on and examine our curricular choices based on what has and has not been working historically. I would work to support our district’s leadership team to reimagine what is possible from an academic and socioemotional perspective in order to ensure our children thrive.

JENNIFER G. RAZI-THOMAS

1) It has been a privilege and an honor to serve on the Melrose School Committee since January 2018. As a mother of two students in the Melrose Public Schools, ages 9 and 11, I am determined to provide oversight and a clear vision to support the mission of the district in my role. I have over 25 years of experience as a clinical social worker and I have worked in public education as a school adjustment counselor and school leader for the past 10 years. Having young children in the public school system and working within a public school system helps to inform all of my decisions on the committee. I want our schools to be excellent for every student and for our Melrose tag line of “One Community Open to All” to ring true in the classrooms, hallways, and in all the playgrounds.

What a four years it has been: — three mayors in 3 years, — A successful override campaign,— appointing a new Superintendent while a global pandemic was starting, — making strategic decisions through a time of great uncertainty.

I have learned so much during this process and feel grateful for the trust placed in me. I want to use the knowledge and experience I have gained through the last four years to provide courageous, accountable, innovative and clear leadership to the committee for the next four years. There are many unfinished aspects of the work that I am excited to be a part of and I hope you will place your trust in me again.

2) What is the most critical issue that needs to be addressed in the city’s educational system today?

Our schools most important job is to prepare students for the rapidly changing world that they will eventually be charged with running. It may sound cliche but today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders. With that in mind, our schools must continue to evolve as institutions of learning that meet the needs of the current economy and our nation. Public education should strive to meet the needs of our time by offering classes that address the challenges that our students will face as young adults such as the impact of climate change upon the world. Our students will need skills in communication and collaboration as well as problem solving so they can tackle the problems that they will inherit like the current grid lock in federal government and the tendency for our public discourse to break down into great conflict and disagreement between two opposing sides. We are fortunate in Melrose that within the secondary schools, we have many skilled educators who are offering courses that address the issues that I raise.

We must educate students well in the early years through strong literacy skills so that they have the foundational skills to learn well and become excellent students.

Lastly, I know that it is imperative that we care for our educators and our student’s mental health as we work our way through this pandemic. We must care for each other thoughtfully and well during this protracted time of uncertainty and loss.

JENNIFER McANDREW

1) Why are you running for School Committee?

It is my honor to serve as the current Chair of the Melrose School Committee and to work with the community and the school district to continually improve our schools and serve all students. I am seeking another term because we continue to have important work to do together—in areas such as supporting student needs, special education, infrastructure improvements, addressing enrollment growth, supporting our educators, and strategically deploying funds to benefit all students.

My husband Dave and I are the proud parents of three children in the Melrose Public Schools—at MVMMS and Melrose High School—and are active community and school volunteers. In my professional life, I have built a career in communications and public policy in federal and state government, and currently in higher education at Tufts University. I believe in the power of civic engagement and in the great potential of thriving, well-supported public school systems. I ask for your vote on or before November 2.

2) What is the most critical issue that needs to be addressed in the city’s educational system today?

Our most critical issue at this moment is equitable recovery from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic; and therefore, a strong and sustained focus on high-quality, responsive teaching and learning is our top priority. This community has shown great strength and resiliency during the pandemic—and this includes our students, families and educators. And while it has not always been smooth, we have come a long way as a school district during this time. As we continue to move through and (hopefully soon) beyond this very challenging period, we need to deploy resources, and hire, retain and support our staff, in ways that meet the needs of each child (while of course maintaining vigilance in health and safety). This includes: thoughtful and ongoing assessments of student progress; strong communication with families; a deep understanding of students’ social-emotional needs; supporting teachers with the professional development, resources and curriculum materials they need; deploying the funds available to us from the federal government in ways that make an immediate impact; robust offerings in the arts, music and physical education; and being prepared to think innovatively about what is needed and when, including after school and during the summers. Our children deserve this continued focus from our schools and community.

JOHN P. CONNELLY

1) My name is John P.Connelly. I am a 50 year resident of Melrose, now fully retired from Civil Service, a U.S. Navy veteran, and am running for a seat on the Melrose School Committee.

2) The most critical issue in today’s Melrose schools is maintaining the educational core values in science, math (down 16 per cent last year [2020]) and technology. Any introduction of new courses into the curriculum must be scrutinized by the teachers, parents and administration.