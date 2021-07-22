BOSTON – State Senator Jason Lewis and Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian worked to pass legislation that will provide the City of Melrose with $521,293 to help fund local transportation infrastructure upgrades.

The bill, An Act financing improvements to municipal roads and bridges, authorizes $200 million for municipal roads and bridges through the Chapter 90 program and $150 million to support statewide projects to address congestion, support electric vehicle infrastructure, and improve public transit.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed the bill into law on Friday, July 16.

“Leaders at the state and local level continue to work together to ensure that our public infrastructure and transportation network are safe, reliable and useful,” said Senator Jason Lewis. “As we work towards a strong and equitable post-pandemic economic recovery, investment into our transportation infrastructure will produce significant benefits for our communities and our region.”

“I am pleased to have secured $521,293 for Melrose along with Senator Lewis,” said Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian. “This important funding will be used for preservation, infrastructure, and important municipal improvement projects that improve the quality of life in our cities and towns. I am proud to secure funding that will help our community grow and prosper.”

“I’m thankful that our delegation continues to advocate for these critical infrastructure improvements, particularly with an eye toward an inclusive, accessible, and sustainable future,” said Melrose Mayor Paul Brodeur. “We have done a lot of work this year in partnership with National Grid in increasing access to EV chargers with our innovative program, and recurring investments from the State will allow municipalities not only to maintain our infrastructure, but also continue to innovate.”

In addition to providing funding for local road and bridge repairs and maintenance, this legislation also provides funding to our communities to meet other local transportation needs. Specifically, the bill authorizes the following additional funding:

$25 million for the municipal small bridge program,

$25 million for a traffic congestion relief program,

$25 million for transit-supportive infrastructure,

$25 million for municipal bus transit grants,

$25 million for municipal mass transit access, and

$25 million for electric vehicles and electric-vehicle infrastructure that would be available to cities, towns and regional transit authorities.

Established by the Legislature in 1973, the Chapter 90 program provides funding to municipalities on an annual basis to assist with critical transportation infrastructure projects, including road and bridge repairs. The funding is allocated using a formula that is based on the weighted average of a community’s population, employment and total road miles.

Chapter 90 funding can be used for a variety of purposes, including road resurfacing, sidewalks, street lighting, traffic control measures, and roadside drainage. Municipalities can also use the money for the purchase, replacement and long-term lease of road building machinery, equipment and tools.