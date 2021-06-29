City throws a Splash Bash

Jun 29, 2021 by jkeating624

Posted on: Tuesday, June 29, 2021

MELROSE — Need a fun way to cool off with the kids today? On Tuesday 6/29 and Wednesday 6/30 at 1 p.m., the Melrose Fire Department will open the fire hydrant at Fred Green Memorial Field (161 Tremont St.).

Water will blast into the sky and onto the field. All ages are welcome to come splash around and enjoy some music! Bring drinking water, a towel, and sun screen.

The Recreation Department will set up popup tents to provide shade for anyone who needs a break. Small children must be monitored by a parent or guardian