MELROSE — As part of the administration’s commitment to providing ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion training and staff development, Anti-Harassment and Anti-Discrimination Trainings will be conducted for all City employees on Tuesday, September 20.

To ensure all City employees can attend this important training, City Hall and the Veterans Services Department will be closed to the public on September 20 between the hours of 9:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. In addition, the City Yard, located on 76 Tremont St., will be closed between 12:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. to accommodate training for all Melrose Department of Public Works employees.

The City of Melrose has hired certified trainers from the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) to conduct these mandatory anti-harassment and anti-discrimination trainings for all City employees.

“This live training will create a learning environment that is deeply engaging and impactful for our employees while reinforcing the City’s policies, best practices, and providing employees with practical tools to encourage behaviors that are aligned with the values our community and the City of Melrose,” said Mayor Paul Brodeur. “I look forward to joining the training and learning alongside our colleagues from every department.”

MCAD’s discrimination prevention trainings are designed to teach individuals about their rights and organizations about their responsibilities under Massachusetts’s anti-discrimination laws. The training will also support employees in their understanding of the City’s Harassment Prevention Policy, Equal Employment Policy, and Americans with Disabilities Act, among others, which can be found in the City of Melrose employment manual.

For more information, please contact the Mayor’s Office at [email protected] or (781) 979-4440.