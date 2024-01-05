By CHARLES GAGNE

PEABODY — Following the Wakefield/Lynnfield cooperative boys’ swim team’s significant first victory over North Reading, the boys looked to continue their winning ways on Dec. 17 at the Torigian Family YMCA and ended up crushing their opponent, Hamilton-Wenham, by a score of 48-14. It was another assertive win for this year‘s team, which is definitely one to watch.

Two star swimmers got the team going as freshman phenom James Cook took first in the 200-individual medley and the 100-breaststroke and Henry Brown won the 50-freestyle and the 500-freestyle races. Brown ended up with a states-qualifying time of 23.45 for his 50-freestyle race.

The dedicated seniors on the team put in notable performances as well.

Robert Brown placed first in the 100-butterfly, earning himself a spot in the sectionals meet. Brown was less than a second off the states-qualifying time for this event, so that seems like an attainable goal for him. Brown also placed first in the 100-backstroke.

Captain Cooper Davis won first place in the 200-freestyle race and speedy captain Evan Chan clocked in first in the 100-freestyle and second in the 50-freestyle just behind Henry Brown. Chan earned himself another spot in the states meet with his 100-freestyle time of 51.78.

The relays were spectacular again as well. Cook, Chan, Henry Brown and Lynnfield swimmer, Andee Shieh, took first in the 200-medley relay, while Davis, Chris Meadows, Marc Gagne and Lynnfield swimmer, Ashkrit Mahajan, followed them in second place.

The team also managed to win both the 200-freestyle relay with swimmers Robert Brown, Shieh, Gagne,and Davis and the 400-freestyle relay with swimmers Chan, Henry Brown, Robert Brown and Cook.

Along with the success of Wakefield’s typical top scorers, came contributions from a number of additional teammates. Wakefield swimmer Owen Kelley and Lynnfield swimmers Sam Childress, Brendan Koleszar and Kurt Rothermund placed second in the 200-freestyle relay. Then, Kelley, Koleszar and Rothermund, along with Wakefield swimmer Hudson Little, placed second in the 400-freestyle relay.

Individually, Wakefield’s Chris Meadows tallied second in both the 200-freestyle and 100-backstroke.

Wakefield swimmers swept all the points for the 100-butterfly event, as Robert Brown came in first, then Davis second and Little third. Gagne came in second in the 100-freestyle race behind Chan.

Wakefield/Lynnfield’s head coach, Jeff Boyd, was pleased with the performance to say the least, noting, “We couldn’t have hoped for a better start to the season. The boys didn’t just pick up where they left off, but they’re ahead of where they were at the end of last year. It’s the best start to a season that I can remember. The boys are on another level this year. There’s a fire inside of them that I can’t explain. It’s probably the most motivated group of boys I’ve ever coached. Watch our relays and you’ll see exactly what I mean. They’re going to give a lot of teams a lot of problems at the highest level. This season has the potential to be really, really special. Stay tuned.”

Coach Boyd couldn’t have said it any better. This season will be one to remember, and every participant will play a role in reaching the true potential this team possesses.

The Pioneer-Warriors will be back in action tonight, 7:50 p.m. against Manchester-Essex at Sterling YMCA in Beverly.