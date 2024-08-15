BOSTON — Comcast celebrated the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 with a Boston Celtics basketball clinic and a Men’s Basketball quarterfinals viewing party at the Auerbach Center at New Balance World Headquarters.

Over 100 guests included Boys & Girls Club kids from across Massachusetts including Holyoke, Lowell, Springfield, Stoneham, Wakefield, Westfield and West Springfield, who had the chance to get basketball tips from the 2024 NBC Champions Boston Celtics’ coaching staff ahead of watching Peacock’s coverage of Canada vs. France in the Men’s Basketball quarterfinals.

“This was an unforgettable experience for the kids and our local club thanks to Comcast and the Boston Celtics,” said Keshawn Dodds, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club Family Center in Springfield. “We look forward to continuing to cheer on the athletes especially the Boston Celtics players on the team throughout the Olympics.”

“I’d like to applaud both Comcast and the Boston Celtics for creating such a memorable experience for the young people of Springfield and West Springfield,” said Adam Gomez, Massachusetts State Senator. “As someone who has lived in Springfield my whole life supporting events that provide opportunities like this to the youth of Western Massachusetts is truly a cause close to home. This is just the latest example of how Comcast actively gives back to the communities it serves and I am excited to see how their involvement will continue to evolve.”

“The event was a slam dunk for our kids and staff,” said Joe Hungler, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lowell. “We’re grateful for our continued partnership with Comcast and appreciative of the Celtics for opening their doors to our team for this special opportunity.”

At the event, Comcast team members shared a look at Comcast’s viewing experience for the Olympic Games, helping attendees get ready to get the most out of the Games including enhanced 4K, personalization across devices, a comprehensive and interactive schedule of events, catch-up highlights, venue tours and more.

“The Olympics is a special opportunity for us to provide one-of-a-kind experiences through both our innovative platforms and community partnerships,” said Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s New England Region. “It was a special day gathering local youth at the Boston Celtics’ facility to play and then enjoying some basketball together through our unique viewing experience. Thank you to the Boys & Girls Club and Boston Celtics for being a part of it.”

Added Ted Dalton, Boston Celtics Chief Partnership Officer, “Comcast has been a partner of the team for more than 20 years and we share the focus on connecting community partners such as the Boys & Girls Club with opportunities and memorable experiences such as today’s event.”

To learn more about how Comcast is bringing the thrill and excitement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 into the homes of millions, you can visit corporate.comcast.com/olympics.