AMERICAN HEROES, from left, retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral William Merz, Veterans Memorial Committee Chair/retired U.S. Army Col. Joe Connell and Massachusetts Air Force National Col. Chad Forrest salute the American flag while “Taps” was played during the Veterans Day ceremony on Monday. (Dan Tomasello Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Hundreds of residents came together to recognize America’s heroes and commemorate the new Veterans Memorial during the annual Veterans Day ceremony on Monday.

Town Administrator Rob Dolan thanked the hundreds of residents and dignitaries for attending the grand opening of the new Veterans Memorial.

“I hope all you feel that this monument is worthy of the veterans of Lynnfield,” said Dolan. “Please accept this monument as a gift from your community. On behalf of all of the citizens of Lynnfield, thank you for service, thank you for your sacrifices and thank you for your valor. Thank you for defending our rights.”

Veterans Services Officer Bruce Siegel agreed.

“Today, we honor our veterans who were steadfast in their beliefs in serving this great nation,” said Siegel. “We thank our warriors of today for continuing the fight for our freedom. You took an oath before God and country to protect the borders of this great nation. We humbly thank all of you for your services, bravery and sacrifices. As we gather here today to honor our nations’ heroes be it Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Space Force, let us be mindful to honor them not just today, but every day, for it is because of their bravery and sacrifice that we are the Land of the Free.”

After Girl Scouts led attendees with reciting “The Pledge of Allegiance,” Lynnfield High School Band Director Eric Blackman led the secondary schools’ music students with a moving performance of “The National Anthem.”

Blackman also led the music students while they performed a medley of military songs for the Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy. The ceremony’s attendees gave the students a round of applause.

After Ave Maria Parish Rev. Paul Ritt gave the innovation, Select Board Chair Dick Dalton thanked the hundreds of residents and dignitaries for attending the Veterans Day ceremony.

“Today is a day when we pause to thank and honor the men and women who served in our armed forces,” said Dalton. “And to all our veterans who are with us today, thank you for your service.”

Dalton thanked Veterans Memorial Committee Chair Joe Connell, a retired 30-year U.S. Army veteran and colonel, for diligently working to build the new memorial.

“As I’ve gotten to know Joe over the years and witnessed his work on a number of community-based projects, it’s easy to understand why he had such a distinguished military career,” said Dalton. “Like everything else he does for this town, he’s not your average volunteer. He views a project as a mission, takes command and delivers a successful outcome. For Joe, this has truly been a labor of love that began years ago. Joe, on behalf of the town, we thank you for your service to our nation and we thank you for your service to Lynnfield.”

The ceremony’s attendees gave Connell a round of applause.

Dalton also thanked local stonemason and 2024 Daniel Townsend Award for Excellence recipient Tony Tropeano for “dedicating hours to ensure that this memorial would be like no other in the state.”

“Tony assembled a team of volunteer masons who donated their time and expertise pro bono,” said Dalton. “It is only fitting that the Townsend Award — named after perhaps the most distinguished veteran in this town’s history — is awarded to an individual who has contributed so much to this monument. This monument, for generations to come, will act as a tribute and a reminder to us all of the brave men and women who have served our nation. Tony, on behalf of a grateful community, we thank you.”

Dalton and Connell presented the Townsend Award to Tropeano during the ceremony. The ceremony’s attendees gave Tropeano a round of applause.

Dolan thanked House Minority Leader Brad Jones (R-North Reading) and State Sen. Brendan Crighton (D-Lynnfield) for securing $150,000 in earmarks in the state budget that were used to help build the Veterans Memorial.

Crighton thanked the veterans and their families in attendance for the “sacrifice” they have made on behalf of the U.S. He thanked Jones for being “a driving force” with securing the state earmarks for the Veterans Memorial project. He thanked Connell, Siegel and residents for “their generosity and commitment” to making sure the Veterans Memorial project came to fruition.

“This wonderful memorial will be enjoyed by generations to come,” said Crighton.

Jones thanked Connell, Siegel and the entire Veterans Memorial Committee for spending “countless hours” working on the project, which he called a “true labor of love.”

“This new memorial honors the 1,098 Lynnfield men and women who served our country from the Revolutionary War to the Global War on Terrorism, including 40 individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Jones. “It is an inspiring, impressive and moving memorial to Lynnfield’s veterans.”

The Lynnfield Middle School Pioneer Singers sang a moving rendition of “America the Beautiful.” The ceremony’s attendees gave the Pioneer Singers a round of applause.

Lynnfield High School students Matthew Squadrito, Gianna Micieli, Hannah Doherty, Lilli McSweeney, Zarrar Raja, Andrew Orlofski, Charlie Verdile, Amir Elhamrawy, Nandana Nishanth, Shea McCarthy, Sam Curley and Drew George gave the hundreds of attendees a history lesson about the different wars highlighted on the Veterans Memorial. The students also referenced all of the Lynnfield veterans who served in the wars, and the 40 people who were killed in action.

The ceremony’s attendees gave the students a round of applause.

Connell, who was deployed to Somalia, Iraq and Afghanistan over the course of his 30-year U.S. Army career, said the Veterans Memorial has been “a long time coming.”

“The Veterans Memorial stands as a symbol of America’s honor and recognition of the men and women who served and sacrificed their lives in all of the wars this nation has faced,” said Connell. “Inscribed in black granite behind me are the names of 1,090 men and women who served and, in many cases, gave their lives. Currently, 40 names gave the ultimate sacrifice and were killed in action. Their names have an asterisk after their name.”

Connell said the Veterans Memorial seeks to “honor, preserve and educate” the community about the Lynnfield veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces.

“This memorial is the best way to keep the past events alive in public memory by putting them front and center,” said Connell. “This memorial offers a psychological benefit by assisting in the grieving process for those who have lost a loved one in war, offering a permanent place for veterans to remember, honor and appreciate as well as help survivors through the healing process.”

Connell said the American flag displayed at the Veterans Memorial is “special.”

“When I was chief of staff for U.S. Forces Afghanistan, I flew this flag on July 4, 2008,” said Connell. “Fourteen years later, it is flying in Lynnfield. It is the place where it should be.”

Retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral William Merz served as the special guest speaker during the Veterans Day ceremony. He thanked Connell for his service to the U.S. and the Lynnfield community.

“This is a very special day,” said Merz. “How we handle our veterans defines us as a nation. The Connell family and the entire town of Lynnfield should be very proud of Joe, and I know that you are. Your nation certainly is. We could use some more Joe Connells.”

Merz noted that “this is a Veterans Memorial” and “not a war memorial.”

“We celebrate our veterans in life and in death,” said Merz. “It is very unique to the U.S. It is based on our value system and it based on our insatiable drive for freedom. A few years ago, we invited and hosted the head of the Chinese Navy, Gen. Wu Shengli, in Washington, D.C. A fellow U.S. admiral and friend of mine, Jamie Foggo, was the official escort and one of their visits was to Arlington National Cemetery. During the visit, Jamie noticed there was a Marine sergeant paying tribute to headstones. Jamie went up to the sergeant, and asked him if he lost a friend. The Marine responded: ‘I lost all of them.’ Gen. Wu began to weep. He said to an interrupter that we have no place like this in China. He said, ‘My men ask me all the time what happens to me when I am killed in action?’ That is tragic for China because our men and women don’t have to ask that question.”

Merz said the community should be incredibly proud of the new Veterans Memorial and the veterans who have served.

“To have almost 1,100 memorialized veterans is impressive and amazing, and unfortunately somewhat unique,” said Merz. “You punch way above your weight and it’s clear that you have done your part.”

Connell presented Merz with a plaque of appreciation to thank him for serving as the guest speaker on behalf of himself, Dolan and the Select Board.

The ceremony’s attendees gave Merz a round of applause.

After LHS students Max Lin and Alex Adreani played “Taps,” Siegel thanked the hundreds of people who attended the ceremony.

“Thank you all for coming today to help our great town honor America’s heroes,” said Siegel.

After Rev. Ritt and LHS senior Paul Daley gave the closing prayer, the ceremony concluded with the Pioneer Singers singing “God Bless America.”