NORTH READING — Summer vacation 2024 is nearly history! To help families ease back into the school-year groove, the North Reading Transcript will publish its annual Back to School edition next week, Thursday, August 29 at 6 p.m.

North Reading Public School students start school the Wednesday after Labor Day and this special edition will include all the bus routes along with expected behavior on the bus and at bus stops; a welcome back message from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patrick Daly; the school year calendar; and all relevant information on the Food Service Program of the NRPS plus photos of new teachers!

FAMILY UNIVERSITY

Additionally, Supt. Daly has announced a new Family University initiative next Wednesday, August 28 specially to welcome new families to the North Reading Public School District. This event will be held both in-person at the Distance Learning Lab at NRHS/MS and virtually at 6:30 p.m. Families of students at all grade levels are welcome. Parents/caregivers and students are welcome to attend. Pizza will be served. To RSVP, contact pdaly@nrpsk12.org.

Additionally, those who would like to share resources to set up a table or simply meet and greet the new families are welcome to reach out to Supt. Daly to make arrangements.