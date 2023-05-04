By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — After seven months worth of hearings before the Conservation Commission, members of the Northeast Metro Tech development team continue to express frustration with the pace of the process. Construction of a new regional vocational school is planned for the 100 Hemlock Rd. site.

“We’ve addressed all outstanding issues,” said project engineer David Conway. “We’re looking to move to an Order of Conditions. We need to move this forward.”

Conway noted that in addition to the revised storm water plan, information had been provided regarding the blasting plan for the site.

ConCom member Peter Miller asked for the dollar figure for the blasting budget as a way to gauge the scope of blasting planned.

Project Manager Kevin Nigro said that he would not provide that figure as it was contractual information subject to negotiations.

Conway noted that blasting is very expensive and for that reason will be limited to what is absolutely necessary to break up and remove rock on the site.

Wetland Scientist Matt Burns, who is serving as the ConCom’s peer reviewer for the NEMT project, questioned plans to direct roof water from the new school to a nearby vernal pool. ConCom Chairman Bob Romano also asked about the temperature of the roof water going to the vernal pool.

Conway reiterated that the goal was to replicate current conditions regarding the amount of water going to the vernal pool. Town Engineer Bill Renault reminded the Commission that he was the one who had asked that the cleaner rooftop water be directed to the vernal pool rather than groundwater runoff.

Burns also asked about additional wetland mitigation measures to protect certain areas of the site.

Conway responded that a mitigation plan had already been provided and the team has always been open to further suggestions but has not heard about any additional concerns.

“We need something to react to,” he said.

NEMT attorney Julie Barry added that all comments related to mitigation on the site had already been addressed.

“This is going far afield from where we should be tonight,” she said.

Town Engineer Renault said that his department had completed its review of the revised storm water plan and all of his concerns had been addressed with the exception of a couple of minor items that shouldn’t affect the project. He said that he had no problem with moving the project forward at this point.

Romano said that he would like to see some response to a handful of outstanding comments raised by Burns. Romano said that Conservation Agent Rebecca Davis was putting together a list of additional questions.

Barry asked that the questions be provided to the NEMT team as soon as possible.

“We are loathe to see this process continue to go on,” she said. “We would like to get all questions answered so that we can move on to an Order of Conditions.”

Renault said that all of the concerns raised by the town’s Engineering Department have been resolved.

When the meeting was opened to public testimony, Farm Street resident Ronald Heggblod raised concerns about basement flooding as well as damage from blasting.

Renault responded that a full drainage study will be done in connection with the new Wakefield High School building project. That process will resolve ongoing flooding issues in the entire area, he said.

Barry addressed the Commission about the fact that only 30 minutes was allotted on the meeting agenda for the NEMT project, observing that it was “not enough time.” She requested a larger block of time at the next meeting in order to work through any remaining issues.

Romano agreed to provide more time at the next meeting on May 16.