LYNNFIELD — Huckleberry Hill School welcomed Connor’s Kindness Project’s (CKP) Kindness Club into their school to launch their popular Kids Kindness Club Enrichment Program.

CKP Executive Director Sharon Marrama led the assembly, and was accompanied by local businesswoman and Huckleberry Hill School mom Sabrina Carr of William Raveis Real Estate, who graciously sponsored the club this year. Also in attendance were Lynnfield High School students and HHS alumni Ereeny Georges and Shealyn Moore and CKP volunteer Stephanie Klove. Fourteen-year-old Connor Wright, who founded the nonprofit organization, made a virtual appearance to speak to the students on the topic of kindness.

“The assembly was full of joy and laughter as students gathered in the All-Purpose Room and shared their ideas on acts of kindness, as well as took CKP’s Kindness Pledge and sang along to The Kindness Song as one student body,” said Marrama. “Each student is asked to complete 20 acts of kindness out of a list provided by Connor’s Kindness Project. Everyone involved is looking forward to seeing what the students will do in the coming months to earn their Certificate of Kindness and Kindness is My Superpower sticker-watch for some extra kindness in the community.”

Connor’s Kindness Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in the middle of the pandemic by Connor to help kids during those difficult days. Connor’s initial projects were a COVID Care Bag for Kids and a Self-Care Basket for health care workers. As time went on, he branded his Kindness Kit for children in hospitals and shelters and to date just over 6,000 have been delivered.

In 2023, Connor launched a new initiative the Kids Kindness Club to inspire elementary aged students to notice the impact a single act of kindness can make.

“Since the kit launch in 2023, the organization has taken their Kids Kindness Club into 29 Massachusetts schools, where approximately 12,000 students have completed 232,000 Acts of Kindness and that number keeps growing,” said Marrama.

Volunteer opportunities are available. To learn more details, people can reach Connor or Sharon at sharon@connorskindnessproject.org. Residents can also visit connorskindnessproject.org and follow CKP on social media to learn more.