WAKEFIELD — How to keep the town as affordable as possible in the face of a significant property tax increase created by the recent passage of a new Wakefield Memorial High was one issue discussed by Town Council candidates at a forum hosted by WCAT recently.

Two seats are up for election on the Town Council this year. Mehreen Butt and Ed Dombroski, both running for reelection, took time on Monday, April 3 to participate in the 45-minute long question and answer session. A third candidate, Chris Carino, did not. The annual Town Election is April 25.

About a quarter of those residents eligible to vote took part in a Special Election last month in which a new $274 million Wakefield Memorial High project was overwhelmingly approved. The project, funded mostly with local taxpayers’ money, will see the average property tax bill go up about $1,500 a year for many years when the town starts paying off what it needs to borrow. Work is set to begin next January and a new state-of-the-art Wakefield Memorial High is scheduled to be ready in 2027.

Butt, currently the Town Council chair, said it is critical that councilors and others make sure that the high school project comes in on time and on budget. She mentioned that a senior citizens’ circuit breaker is available to help alleviate some of the financial burden, adding that over 200 took advantage in the past year. Butt also said the Town Council must talk to Wakefield’s Beacon Hill delegation to see if more money can be committed to the project from the commonwealth. The state’s School Building Authority has pledged about $65 million of the total new high school cost.

Dombroski said he considers town councilors the gatekeepers of taxpayers’ dollars and a tax cut is the biggest thing they can do for residents. He continued that he has been “adamant” that the council focus on sustainable budgeting, ensuring that Wakefield has budgeting practices that keep pace with the revenues coming in.

It is important that the town have quality schools, Dombroski continued, but it is just as vital that Wakefield be an affordable place to live. He said that those who monitor town budgeting now and in the future must be aware of how much the new high school is going to impact residents’ wallets and pocketbooks.

At the height of the COVID pandemic, the federal government approved a huge infusion of cash for municipalities to use in certain ways. Wakefield received a total of about $8 million, and still has money left to spend. The candidates were asked how they would like to see those funds allocated.

Dombroski said one-time spending for more spaces for people to come together and socialize would be ideal. Dombroski said projects — capital in nature — that have a lasting effect should be identified and supported. Heating assistance for residents was used during the winter to help residents, which Dombroski pointed out.

The two-term councilor emphasized that he does not want to the money to be used to fill budget gaps.

Butt, who is also seeking a third term as a town councilor, explained that $6 million of the total funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has been dedicated for many projects, like more town trees, an MWRA drinking water truck, an outdoor fitness area at Moulton Park, rail trail completion and a handicapped swing.

Residents’ input was vital in compiling worthwhile projects for funding, and Butt said that process would continue with the $2 million left.

The candidates were asked what projects they fostered that they are most proud of. Butt said the community garden at J.J. Round Park is a true gathering place for residents. The town also hired a communications director, who has helped create an award-winning town website.

Dombroski said he’s proud of seeing the hours extended at the town’s yardwaste facility on Nahant Street and work on Wakefield’s roads.

As development throughout Wakefield continues, the Town Council may be asked at some point to increase staffing in the police and fire departments. Butt said that Police Chief Steven Skory and fire officials have both said that more apartment complexes will mean more work and councilors will certainly need to entertain the staffing increase question.

Dombroski said one suggestion made by the Fire Department was to develop an Impact Fund. Developers would contribute to the fund, which would be used to pay for police and firefighters whose departments would be impacted by more residential units.

Butt and Dombroski were also asked about the new Northeast Metro Tech project on Hemlock Road, voter apathy, a plan for succession in town departments and modes of transportation around town.

The third candidate, Chris Carino, chose not to participate in the WCAT forum. He wrote:

“Friends, I will not be participating in the Candidate Debates at WCAT on Monday April 3, 2023.

“While I appreciate the invitation, I feel I can best communicate my message in person, on the phone and with my own written and video content.

“My focus is Wakefield and building positive relationships. I believe a debate does not accomplish this goal.

“My Facebook page will provide campaign updates along with announcements I will publish to the Wakefield Daily Item.”

WCAT will rebroadcast the candidates’ forum several times leading up to the April 25 Town Election on its government channel. It can also be viewed anytime on WCAT’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/WCATWakefield as well as on WCAT’s Facebook page.

Town Moderator Bill Carroll served as the forum moderator and questions were asked by the Daily Item’s Mark Sardella and former Town Councilor Ann Santos.

The debate was produced by Ally Houghton. The TV crew included WCAT Executive Director Ryan Boyd, Ian McDermott, George Rosatone, Dominik Chadwick and Barbara Worley. High School Interns working on the debate included Taylor Dubiel, Cavan Hill, Henry Jackson and Ryan Paige. Brian McCoubrey and Joie Gerrish also assisted with the production.