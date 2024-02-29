By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

NORTHBOROUGH — It was a very successful day for the Danvers-Lynnfield co-op gymnastics team last Saturday afternoon at Algonquin Regional High School.

The Falcons captured 3rd place out of 12 teams with a total score of 145.5 to advance to the state final.

Masconomet, who has won the last four state titles, came in first at 149.925. Central Catholic was second( 147.2) and Wilmington-Bedford was fourth (139.775).

Only the top four teams advance.

The Falcons were led by Kaylee Wescott as the freshman came in first place overall in the all-around with a 38.725. She was first on the balance beam (9.6), and second in the three other events.

Wescott scored a 9.75 in the vault, a 9.75 on the floor exercise and a 9.65 on the bars. On the bars, she tied for second.

Lynnfield’s Camryn Donovan also had a big day placing seventh overall with a 37.05. She had a 9.65 on the floor to finish fourth. She had a 9.3 on the beam (tied for seventh), a 9.0 on the bars (tied for 17th) and a 9.1 in the vault (tied for 35th).

Her sister, Callie, came in 60th overall as she competed in three events. She had a 9.4 on the floor (tied for 17th), an 8.8 on the beam (tied for 36th), and a 7.9 on the bars (tied for 74th).

Sophia Catinazzo also did three events and placed 68th overall with a total score of 25.65. She had a 9.4 in the vault (tied for 15th), a 8.1 on the beam (tied for 81st) and 8.15 on the floor (tied for 113th).

Delainy Murphy had a 24.775 in three events to place 85th overall. She had an 8.1 on the bars (tied for 59th), an 8.825 on the floor (tied for 60th) and a 7.8 on the beam (tied for 101st).

The state final will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 back at Algonquin.

There are eight teams overall in the event as the four top South teams join the Falcons, Masconomet, Central Catholic and Wilmington-Bedford.

The four South teams are Mansfield, Medway-Holliston-Milford-Millis co-op, Medfield-Ashland-Dover-Sherborn co-op and Brockton-East Bridgewater-Cardinal Spellman co-op.

The Falcons are seeded third (145.5) only behind Masco (149.925) and Central Catholic (147.2).

Last year, Lynnfield-Danvers came in second in the finals behind Masconomet, who was the only team that beat them during the regular season this winter.