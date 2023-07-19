Enjoyed the outdoors, golfing, skiing, fishing and hunting

WAKEFIELD — Dennis E. Tibbetts, 72 a longtime resident of Wakefield died Sunday, July 16, at the Lahey Medical Center of Burlington.

Born in Lynn, February 17, 1951 he was the son of the late Eugene R. and Anna T. (Doyle) Tibbetts. Dennis was raised in Lynn during his early years and later moved to Woburn and shortly after that Wakefield.

Dennis was an Auto Body Technician and worked for many of the area body shops before his retirement. Dennis was a past president of the Wakefield Little League and also coached in the Babe Ruth League. He was a loving Papa to his 3 grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors whether he was golfing, skiing, fishing or hunting.

He is survived by his beloved wife Donna M. (Confalone) Tibbetts and his loving son John E. Tibbetts of Wyoming. He was the brother of Lorraine Nelson of Lynn; Kevin Tibbetts and his wife Leslie of Lynn; David and his wife Karen of Saugus; and the late Maureen Tibbetts. He is also survived by his 3 grandchildren: Anthony, Quinn and Jillian and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, July 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be private. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701.