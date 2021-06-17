Details for Wakefield High spring sports tournaments

Jun 17, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 17, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The brackets for the MIAA spring sports tournaments were announced yesterday.

Wakefield High will have five teams competing in sectional tournaments this postseason.

The girls’ and boys’ track and field teams will compete at the Div. 2 North state meet this weekend at Weston High.

The girls’ lacrosse team has the No. 21 seed in the Div. 1 North tournament. The Warriors will play a preliminary round game at Marblehead High tomorrow, Friday, June 18 at 4 p.m. Wakefield went 2-10 this season while Marblehead was 8-4 playing in the Northeastern Conference.

The boys’ lacrosse team earned the No. 5 seed in the Div. 2 North tournament. They will host No. 12 North Reading tomorrow, Friday, June 18 at 4 p.m. The Warriors went 7-3 in the regular season and beat Lexington and Melrose in the Middlesex League Tournament before falling to Reading in the championship for an overall record of 9-4. The Hornets went 3-9 this season competing in the Cape Ann League.

The baseball team got the No. 4 seed in the Div. 2 North bracket where they earned a bye in the preliminary round of a large, 23-team tourney. The Warriors will play a first round game on Monday, June 21 at Walsh Field. They will host the winner of No. 13 Danvers vs. No. 20 Billerica who will play in a preliminary round game tomorrow at Danvers High, 4 p.m. Danvers was 9-8 out of the Northeastern Conference this year. Billerica finished at 5-10. They compete in the Merrimack Valley Conference.