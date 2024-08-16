STONEHAM — On October 25th the Boys & Girls Club of Stoneham & Wakefield will host their annual Bill Chetwynd Memorial Gala at the Danversport Yacht Club. The annual event has become the organization’s largest fundraiser, hosting business leaders, members of Congress, and attracts hundreds throughout Metro North of Boston. Attendees hear moving testimonials, participate in auctions, and leave inspired to help the next generation.

This year the Clubs will be honoring three local families and their family business. These are: the Coburn family with AmConCorp, the Tracia family with NBM and the Urbaczewski family with Dockside Restaurants. The Clubs’ leadership team has also hinted at a name change and exciting expansion plan updates.

CEO Adam Rodgers of the Boys & Girls Club of Stoneham & Wakefield says, “A community’s character is represented by its leaders: its business, civic and faith leaders. This year we’re honoring a few of those leaders. The Urbaczewski, Coburn, and Tracia families represent the best of our communities and through their business have supported it in so many ways.”

AmConCorp, a family owned and operated construction management firm has literally helped build some of the Clubs. Most recently, they built the new Teen Center located in Saugus at the Square One Mall. Kayla Nassar, Chief Executive Officer said, “Being honored by the Boys & Girls Club is an amazing recognition for our family and our company. As construction managers who built out their Saugus location, this acknowledgment holds a special place in our hearts because Saugus is our hometown. Our family business, deeply rooted in the community, has always prioritized giving back.”

AmConCorp has tirelessly shown their dedication to providing the community with beautiful spaces that ultimately gives youth a safe and supportive place to go. “The Boys & Girls Club’s expansion represents hope and opportunity for countless families, ensuring that children have access to positive role models, educational support, and recreational activities. Being honored by such an impactful organization underscores our dedication to making Saugus a better place for everyone,” said Nassar.

NBM, a local technology company has been instrumental in the growth of the organization, being donors since 2016 and have sponsored countless events. President and founder Bill Tracia says, “We are humbled and so honored to be recognized as an honoree at this year’s gala. Being a good corporate citizen has always been important to us and a core value driving our company’s mission since its inception 40 years ago when I started our company. We believe in supporting local organizations who make an impact in the community that we work and live in, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wakefield & Stoneham does just that.”

Tracia expresses his gratitude for the organization and looks to the future saying, “The work of the Clubs is invaluable to our local community, and we have loved to see their recent growth and expansion, reaching more and more local kids and families in need than ever before.”

For years Dockside Restaurants have been pillars of the community donating to charities in Malden, Wakefield and beyond. They recently became passionate advocates for the clubs’ expansion, hosting meetings with funders, government officials and more. CEO Jack Urbaczewski says, “Being honored by the Boys and Girls Club, an organization that embodies hope and support in our community, is deeply meaningful to me and my family. This recognition reflects not just what we’ve done, but why we do it—to create positive change where we can.”

Urbaczewski explains a program the business runs to assist those in the community. He says, “We launched our Dining for Dollars program at Dockside Restaurants, turning our business into a vehicle for community support. Each event we host and every dollar raised is a testament to our belief that if you have the means to help, you also carry the responsibility to act. Receiving this honor from the Boys and Girls Club reaffirms our commitment and motivates us to keep making a difference in every way we can.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Stoneham & Wakefield is ecstatic to honor these donors at this year’s event. Hundreds of guests will gather for a night of moving testimonials, delicious food and drink, a live and silent auction, and the unveiling of a big change coming for the organization.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield or for tickets and sponsorships, visit BGCGala.org.