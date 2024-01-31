By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Two former School Committee members were reappointed to the committee during a joint Select Board-School Committee meeting on Jan. 23.

The two boards voted to appoint Westover Drive resident Tim Doyle and Main Street resident James Dillon to the School Committee after five round robin votes in a tense meeting. Doyle and Dillon, who succeeded former Chair Rich Sjoberg and Vice Chair Stacy Dahlstedt, will be serving on the School Committee up until the Town Election on Tuesday, April 9.

Doyle served on the school board for 18 years while Dillon was on the committee for 15 years.

In addition to Doyle and Dillon, Winchester Drive resident Kim Baker Donahue, Sylvan Circle resident Diana Ellis, Bryant Street resident Kristen Grieco Elworthy, Debston Lane resident Evangelia Hatzis, Bishops Lane resident Melissa Rodrigues and Russet Lane resident Jenny Sheehan also interviewed for the open positions. Assistant Town Administrator Bob Curtin read a letter from Apple Hill Lane resident Mark Vitagliano about his interim candidacy into the public record since he was unable to attend the meeting. Baker Donahue, Elworthy and Sheehan are running for the two one-year School Committee seats in the Town Election on Tuesday, April 9.

“Everyone was exceptional,” said Select Board Chair Joe Connell. “During times of need, the people of Lynnfield step up.”

Select Board member Dick Dalton made a motion to nominate all eight candidates, which was seconded by Select Board member Phil Crawford. The two boards approved the motion 6-0 in a roll call vote.

Doyle was appointed to the School Committee during the second round robin. During the first round robin, Dalton voted for Vitagliano. School Committee Vice Chair Jamie Hayman, who was forced to participate remotely due to being sick, supported Doyle. Crawford backed Dillon. School Committee member Phil McQueen voted for Doyle. School Committee Chair Kate DePrizio supported Doyle, and Connell voted for Dillon.

In the second round robin, Dalton switched his vote from Vitagliano to Doyle. All three school board members voted for Doyle once again, while Crawford and Connell backed Dillon a second time.

Dillon was appointed to the second School Committee vacancy after three round robins. During the first round robin, Dalton supported Vitagliano. Hayman voted for Dillon. Crawford backed Dillon once again. McQueen supported Diana Ellis. After DePrizio voted for Kristen Elworthy, she questioned why four out of the six male elected officials were casting votes for men.

“I think it’s not lost on any of us that we have a community that so embraces an opportunity to step forward and be of service at any time we have needed them,” said DePrizio. “I would like to applaud all of the candidates for their care and consideration not only for Lynnfield Public Schools, but the town as a whole. That said, it strikes me that we have nine candidates and six are women. I think it is a disservice to not have a predominately male board supporting one of their candidates as a woman. I think we should be prioritizing representation, and more than half of this town is women. In a time when those things matter more than ever, to not have the support from all voices of leadership is really unfortunate. I would encourage all of you fine gentlemen to take that into consideration tonight.”

After DePrizio concluded her remarks, Connell changed his vote from Dillon to Russet Lane resident Jenny Sheehan.

During the second round robin, Dalton supported Elworthy. Hayman voted for Dillon. McQueen supported Ellis once again. DePrizio backed Elworthy, and Connell switched his vote from Sheehan back to Dillon. Crawford voted for Dillon once again.

“I appreciate everybody for coming forward,” said Crawford. “We have a three month span here and it is a very short period of time. There is no time to ramp up and get to know the school system, the budget and everything you will be working on in a couple of weeks. There is one person here who knows it better than everybody, and that is Jim Dillon. He has not only been on the School Committee before, he has been a teacher and a principal. There is not a more qualified person here to come on and do a three-month stint. The election in April will determine who carries on in the future.”

DePrizio disagreed.

“Mr. Dillon has historical knowledge of being a principal in a school district, but it is far removed,” said DePrizio. “I would counter that Mrs. Elworthy has served on the Finance Committee and the Public Safety Building Committee in a more current time and is attune to what is going on right now.”

During the third round robin, Dalton switched his vote from Elworthy to Dillon, who was subsequently appointed after receiving the support from all three Select Board members as well as Hayman.

“I agree with what Mr. Crawford that there is not a lot of ramp up time,” said Hayman. “We have got three months. But the other reality we have to face is we are entering a budget time that is going to be very tight. We have been living off MarketStreet for a while, and there is not a lot of new growth. I think Mr. Dillon’s experience having gone through difficult budget cycles is going to be really helpful in this type of situation.”

DePrizio and McQueen voted to appoint Elworthy during the third and final round robin.