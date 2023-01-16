WAKEFIELD — One driver was taken to the hospital after firefighters used rescue tools to extract her from her vehicle following a crash at Prospect and Cedar Streets on Saturday afternoon.

Police, Fire and Cataldo Ambulance were dispatched to the scene at about 2 p.m. They found one of the drivers outside her vehicle and uninjured. The other driver was injured and stuck inside her vehicle. Using special rescue tools, firefighters were able to open the car and render medical aid at the scene before the woman was taken by ambulance to Lahey Hospital in Burlington.

According to police, a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by an Everett woman was attempting to cross Prospect Street from Cedar Street and collided with a 2012 Jeep Cherokee driven by a Lynnfield woman. The driver of the Ford was cited for a “Stop” sign violation.

——

At about 11 a.m. on Friday, police arrested a 54-year-old Wakefield man on Main Street on a warrant out of Malden District Court.

——

At around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, a caller notified police of a hit-and-run accident on Main Street in Greenwood. According to the police report, a dark-colored Chevrolet pickup truck backed into 2013 Mazda CX5 driven by a Wakefield man and then took a right onto Oak Street and left the area. Police were unable to locate the truck. There were no injuries.

——

Just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, a man called police from his business on Audubon Road. He said that he was sitting at his computer when an unknown man wearing a hoody entered the building. When the intruder saw the man at the computer he quickly left. Police were unable to locate anyone fitting the description in the area but will make an effort to look at security camera footage as part of the investigation.

——

The Fire Department responded to 32 calls over the weekend. Twenty-five were for medical aid.